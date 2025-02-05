Irina Volynets — about fines for selling vapes to children: ‘We need to strengthen control on marketplaces as well’

In Russia, fines will be imposed for selling vapes and lighters to children — the amounts reach 2 million rubles.

“It is necessary to strengthen control not only in retail trade, but also on marketplaces," Irina Volynets, Tatarstan's children's ombudsman, commented on two new laws signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Starting from September 1, fines will begin to apply in the country for selling nicotine-containing products and goods containing liquefied petroleum gases to children. The amounts will reach 2 million rubles for legal entities. However, as Volynets told Realnoe Vremya, “bans alone cannot solve the problem," so it is necessary to develop bills aimed at supporting children. Read more about the illegal sale of goods to minors and the new laws in the material of the publication.

“Fines for the sale of nicotine, vapes and lighters”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed two laws regarding fines for selling goods to children. In particular, one of them concerns tobacco and nicotine-containing products, the second concerns potentially dangerous household goods containing liquefied petroleum gases.

The first law provides for fines for the sale of tobacco and nicotine-containing products to minors, including vapes and hookahs. The relevant document has been published on the official portal of legal acts. Fines are now provided for the corresponding violation:

for citizens: from 200 to 300 thousand;

for officials: from 500 to 700 thousand;

for legal entities: from 1.5 to 2 million rubles.

The following penalties are imposed for non-compliance with restrictions in the retail trade of tobacco products:

for citizens: from 10 to 20 thousand (repeated — from 20 to 30 thousand);

for officials: from 30 to 50 thousand (repeated — from 50 to 90 thousand);

for legal entities: from 90 to 120 thousand (repeated — from 120 to 150 thousand).

In addition, fines are provided for the wholesale or retail sale of tobacco, food nicotine-containing products and smokeless tobacco (snus):

for citizens: from 150 to 200 thousand;

for officials: from 300 to 500 thousand;

for legal entities: from 1 to 1.5 million rubles.

The second law introduces administrative liability for the sale of potentially dangerous household goods containing liquefied petroleum gases to minors. Such products, in particular, include lighters and cans for refueling them.

The law amends Article 14.53 of the Administrative Code of Russia. According to the innovation, the following fines are provided for the sale of dangerous gas-containing goods to children:

for individuals — from 150 to 300 thousand;

for officials — from 500 to 700 thousand;

for legal entities — from 1.5 to 2 million rubles.

The new rules will take effect on September 1, 2025.

“We need to foster mass culture”

Tatarstan's Children's Ombudsman Irina Volynets considers the fines to be absolutely fair. She expressed this opinion in a conversation with Realnoe Vremya. However, in her opinion, it is worth paying attention to online sales:

“Unfortunately, there are many cases of e-commerce in these prohibited items, so it is necessary to strengthen control not only in retail, but also on marketplaces. There are also online stores that can also sell their products and services. Here, of course, law enforcement agencies need to be involved in order to track and punish violators.”

According to her observations, cases of sale of nicotine-containing products and alcohol to children are still being recorded. It doesn't happen everywhere, but it does happen.

“Do you know how children sometimes do? They turn to passers-by asking to buy a “forbidden”, sometimes even offering to pay for it from above. At this point, such adult passersby should also be held accountable. They probably think they are sympathetic people, but in fact, they become criminals," she shared.

Volynets also believes that it is necessary to completely stop selling vapes outside specialty stores and on “islands” in shopping malls:

“Vapes should be kept away from the eyes of children. Now they may be attracted by bright packaging, some pleasant smells. But imagine that a 15-year-old teenager saw it and wanted to buy it? Let's say he approached a guy about 18 years old asking to buy it. They're close in age. Moreover, people with such a difference can also be friends. And it's not customary for us to refuse friends. Therefore, in addition to fines, it is necessary to educate the mass culture as a whole.”

Moreover, it is worth banning the sale of vapes in the country at all, the speaker believes. E-cigarettes are a “threat to the health of the nation”.

“It's not difficult to forbid”

Speaking about the child protection policy in general, Volynets called the past year very important, because it was held under the auspices of family values. According to her, there have been many important developments in the area of juvenile support.

For example, one of the most high-profile laws of 2024 was the ban on the sale of energy drinks to minors. In Russia, it will become effective on March 1, 2025, but Tatarstan has become one of the pioneers — the law was introduced in the republic back in 2022.

In addition, last year there were proposals to ban the sale of fuel to children at gas stations, tattooing and opening bank accounts for teenagers without parental consent. In November, the Russian government approved a bill imposing fines of up to 1 million rubles for accepting bets from minors.

In a conversation with the publication, the children's ombudsman said that this year it is planned not to stray from the course. However, in her opinion, it is necessary to shift the focus to large families:

“Large families are in a difficult situation, because the more children there are, the lower the income level for each family member. It is necessary to remove the need factor in support, that is, so that assistance is provided without collecting certificates and evidence of low income. It is very important to increase the accessibility of clubs and other activities. It needs to be paid for by the state, because it's not difficult to simply ban it. But prohibitions alone don't solve problems.”