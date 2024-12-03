‘We need to interact with Iran in a smart way’

The automotive industry and petrochemicals are among the most promising areas of cooperation for Tatarstan

A new building of the Consulate General of Iran in Kazan was opened on 22 Sedov Street on 29 November. As was recalled at the ceremony, the first Iranian representative office in the capital of Tatarstan appeared on 14 December 2007. “A huge number of people visit both the consulate and our republic, so the question of moving it to new premises arose,” said Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin. At the opening ceremony, the distinguished guests discussed the prospects for cooperation between Iran and our republic. Read more about it in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

“Interaction in the field of petrochemicals is especially interesting”

The opening ceremony was held outside. “Guests from warm Eastern countries brought us snow,” joked Mukhametshin. And Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzade assured: “Our warm relations will withstand today's cold!” Both high-ranking guests emphasised: Tatarstan and Iran have a lot in common.

“I am happy to say that relations in the sphere of culture and economy are actively developing every day. My presence today in Kazan at the opening of the new building of the Consulate General means that we intend to expand our relations,” said Jalalzade.

Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tatarstan Shamil Ageyev believes: cooperation is developing slowly but surely. And the Consulate General plays an important role in this. Ageyev shared his dream of creating an entire diplomatic village in Kazan.



“The Iranian experience in bypassing sanctions is very valuable. We are talking about a wide range of issues: mechanical engineering, technology, aircraft and helicopters. Cooperation in the field of petrochemistry and food products is especially interesting. Iran has become a serious partner for Russia. We feel that cooperation with it has increased in relations between the Iranian and our [trade] chambers, the chambers of Iran and Russia,” he said before the opening ceremony.

According to him, the main thing is for the level of trust between Iranian and Tatarstan businesses to grow. “We need to interact with Iran in a smart way. There are specific features, our own approach,” the head of the Tatarstan chamber is convinced.

Trade turnover with Iran consists of 90-95% of Tatarstan exports

“If we take our trade turnover with Iran, it consists of 90-95% of our exports,” said Vice Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic German Lerner. “We mainly import fat and oil and grain products there. From there we import various plastics, wood, oddly enough.”

He named the automotive industry among the most interesting areas for relations. “Iran has substituted imports quite well after the introduction of sanctions against the country. They produce a lot of components in the automotive industry,” said German Lerner. It should be reminded that this year the cost of components on the Russian car market increased by 7-12%. However, in 2025, auto parts may become much more expensive, since the main supplier — China — was subject to US sanctions for trading with our country. In addition, Tatarstan is interested in Iran's experience in the energy sector.

Overall, Tatarstan's foreign trade turnover has grown by 10-11% this year, Lerner added. He did not specify how trade with Iran specifically developed: the information is classified. Last year, Tatarstan-Iranian trade turnover amounted to $178 million.

Discussing the prospects for cooperation, the ceremony participants did not forget about the development of logistics. At present, cargo transportation is mainly carried out by water transport, said head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Taliya Minullina. She recalled that before the pandemic, Kazan and Tehran were connected by air. By the way, soon after the opening of the consulate building, Vahid Jalalzade met with Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, and called for the resumption of direct flights between Kazan and Iranian cities.

