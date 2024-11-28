‘The programme will be in demand, but the possibility of using it is questionable’

Russia plans to launch preferential mortgages for doctors and teachers

“In any case, this is a fairly high payment, which is not always feasible for a family. They need to earn 200,000 rubles, which is unrealistic for teachers, everyone understands this," commented Rustem Safin, the head of Quartet real estate centre, on the possible introduction of preferential mortgages for teachers and doctors in 2025. According to experts of Realnoe Vremya, the initiative will contribute to the support of civil servants, but it is necessary to extend it not only to the primary market. Read the details in the material of the publication.

Fixed rate of 12%

In 2025, Russia may launch a programme of preferential mortgage loans for teachers, doctors and other categories of civil servants. The interest rate on such loans will be 12%.

“So far, this is a draft amendment to the government decree. The fixed rate in this case may amount to 12%. According to the plan, the difference with the key rate will be compensated from the budget. Until 2027, the programme will operate in an experimental mode, and then the government may decide to continue it," said Olga Epifanova, senator, arbitration manager of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

She recalled that in the second half of 2025, Russia plans to create new preferential mortgage programmes, which will be linked to the lists of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. This will affect the most priority sectors of science and industry, such as space and defence industry.

“People won't rush to buy apartments”

Against the background of the key rate and the standard mortgage rate, the introduction of a preferential loan for the purchase of real estate will be timely, Rustem Safin, the head of Quartet real estate center, told Realnoe Vremya. However, in his opinion, the purchase of an apartment will still remain unbearable for many teachers and doctors.

“Will their income allow them to take out such a mortgage and make payments? If we consider a new building at a 6 percent rate, the payment will be 36,000 rubles. At 12%, it will amount to 70,000-75,000, respectively. This is a fairly high payment, which is not always feasible for a family. In addition, for the bank, the loan payment should be 30-35% of the total income. Accordingly, they need to earn 200,000, which is unrealistic for teachers, everyone understands this," he explained.

In addition, the 12% rate is much higher than the rates on other preferential mortgages — for example, 5% under theIT mortgage.

“For those who have already thought about buying an apartment and have some savings, such benefit will be in demand. Those who earned 20,000-30,000rubles, as they had not taken out a mortgage before, will not. Those who have been waiting for an opportunity, better times, will take it — this is an ideal opportunity for them," the speaker believes.

As for the developers, Safin is sure that such benefit will not have a strong impact on them:

“People will not rush to buy apartments right away. I think that such rate will still contribute to the purchase of real estate on the secondary market. Users are not investors, they just need to improve their living conditions. Moreover, this programme is not as massive and strong as Family or IT mortgage, so it will not accelerate. It will not have a serious impact on the developer's policy.

We need to clarify who the support is for

Taking into account the current events, any support programmes play a positive role, Anastasia Golyasheva, the president of the Guild of Realtors of Tatarstan, is sure. However, it is necessary to understand which category the preferential mortgage for teachers and doctors is aimed at supporting:

“Everything depends on the specific programme, if this one is valid only for the primary market, then it will be difficult to rent a house and pay a mortgage, and it will not even be lifting, taking into account the salaries of teachers and doctors. It is necessary to clarify whether this is the support of developers so that sales do not fall, or of doctors and teachers, after all. If the latter, it is necessary to extend this programme to the secondary housing market.”

At the same time, the idea has pitfalls, the speaker believes. These include, for example, the limit on the cost of an apartment or work experience before and after obtaining a mortgage.

“As for the developers, it's hard for them now. Everything depends on the content of escrow accounts. They have obligations to banks that have provided project financing. If the accounts are not replenished on schedule, they will automatically have to pay an increased percentage of project financing. And preferential lending in any form is necessary," she said about the other side of the deal.