‘This is a visit to friends and partners’ — Rustam Minnikhanov arrives in China 5 days after ROSTCHI Forum

The rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived on a working visit to the Chinese province of Sichuan on 20 November. In China, he visits commercial companies, gets acquainted with urban development projects and holds official meetings. At the same time, the Russian-Chinese forum ROSTCHI, which was held in Kazan from November 13 to 15, recently finished. Read more about the goals and programme of the visit of the head of the republic to friendly China in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

A trip to China after ROSTCHI

It is noteworthy that the forum of Russian-Chinese cooperation ROSTCHI ended five days ago. It was held in Kazan from November 13 to 15. Minnikhanov's visit to China was also announced there, but the purpose of the trip was not announced.

Sichuan is interesting to Tatarstan, among other things, because it is the industrial centre of Southwestern China — with developed automotive, metallurgy, aerospace and other industries. The province is strategic from the point of view of the defence industry and the development of scientific and technical potential of the People's Republic of China.

The availability of its own hydropower resources in the basin of China's largest Yangtze River predetermined the intensive development of energy-intensive industries such as metallurgy, chemical, engineering, mining.

In addition, Sichuan is the birthplace of Chinese tea and China's first paper money. The province is the only place where pandas live in the wild.

The visit's agenda

During his visit to China, Rustam Minnikhanov visits commercial companies, gets acquainted with urban development projects and holds official meetings.

So, first of all, the head of the republic met with the secretary of the CPC Committee of Sichuan Province, Wang Xiaohui. During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the BRICS and ROSTCHI forums held in Kazan. Wang Xiaohui noted that Minnikhanov's visit to China is a confirmation of serious intentions in the development of economic ties.

Then Rustam Minnikhanov visited the production of FAW Toyota Motor (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. CHINA FAW GROUP CO., LTD, also known as FAW GROUP, is one of the leading automobile manufacturers in China. FAW ranks first in the heavy commercial equipment market in the country and second in terms of car production. In total, the company produces 13 types of cars, including three models powered by new energy sources.

Later, the rais of Tatarstan got acquainted with the concept of the new Tianfu district in China. It will be located 30 km south of Chengdu. The new city will preserve the unique features of the landscape, narrow streets covered with bamboo slabs, and also use traditional motifs in the design. The general plan provides for the unification of roads, pedestrian zones, courtyards with a system of green spaces while preserving the functions of a modern city.

By the time of writing, the last point of Minnikhanov's visit was a round table meeting with representatives of the business circles of Tatarstan and Sichuan province. The rais said that the republic is actively developing projects with companies such as Hyer, Kamstal and Midea in various fields, including petrochemistry, mechanical engineering, automotive industry, informatisation, high technology, agriculture and healthcare. He also focused on the humanitarian ties between the regions.

“Twin region with Sichuan Province”

As the press service of the rais of Tatarstan told Realnoe Vremya, the current visit has nothing to do with the past ROSTCHI forum:

“The visit to China was planned earlier, before the forum. Therefore, this is not directly related in any way, but from the point of view of our strategic interests in cooperation with China, it turned out to be very successful.

The press service also added that Sichuan and Tatarstan have been partners and friends for many years.

“The Republic of Tatarstan is a twin region with Sichuan Province. Therefore, this is not an acquaintance visit, but a visit to friends and partners to explore new experiences in cooperation. For example, this time there were many projects related to the planning of the territory," the press service of the rais explained.

Within the framework of the ROSTCHI forum, 31 agreements were signed, but Tatarstan and Sichuan did not conclude agreements.