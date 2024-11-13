Kazan invests a record 5.4 billion rubles in improving 19 parks and squares

Photo: Мария Зверева

“They raise the bar for us from year to year”

This year, Kazan invested a record 5.4 billion rubles in the improvement of 19 parks and squares. Last year, only 1.5 billion rubles were spent on the modernisation of eight spaces. This was reported at a weekly meeting of the mayor's office by deputy head of the Executive Committee of Kazan Igor Kulyazhev.

At the same time, only 17 public spaces were planned to be improved by mid-August. As a result, by the end of the year there were 19.

This result was achieved by work in several areas: eight facilities were prepared for the Games and the BRICS summit, six — under a federal project, five — at the expense of the Tatarstan budget.

“I would like to note not only the impressive scale of this year's work, but also the highest level of involvement of our residents in the process. From year to year, they raise the bar for us, which is entirely justified. The higher the quality, the stricter the requirements,” said Kulyazhev.

Major updates on tourist routes

This year, two parks were renovated in Kazan: Korotchenko near TSUM shopping centre and Kotelnikova on Karl Marx Street. The parks now have recreation areas with chairs and tables, as well as enhanced lighting, making them safe and comfortable for walking at any time of day.

Recreation areas with benches have been renovated, lighting, lawn and automatic irrigation system have been restored at Millennium Square near the Kremlin walls and in Millennium Park on Ostrovsky Street. The flower arrangement called Hearts has been repaired at Millennium Square. In Millennium Park, Zilant sculptures on the fountain have been restored, the fence has been dismantled, and a dogwood hedge has been planted.

The Bulak Channel in Kazan has received an updated fountain. Now the fountain cascade has 56 floating fountains up to 15 metres high. The fountains and bridges on the channel are decorated with evening lighting.

On the pedestrian Bauman Street from the Kremlin to the intersection with Astronomicheskaya Street, the paving stones and lighting have been updated, and the Zero Kilometre composition has been repaired. In addition, the glass prisms illuminating the underground gallery have been restored, and a recreation area with benches and landscaping has been arranged along Kavi Najmi Street.



Work on the improvement of several public spaces has been completed as part of the federal project Formation of a Comfortable Urban Environment.

What has the republic invested in?

Yelmay children's park was opened at the expense of the republican budget. It has the largest playground in the city, the first natural labyrinth in Tatarstan with an observation deck, a stage and a clearing with a capacity of up to 8,000 people. The park is equipped with a pavilion for master classes, a cafe and public toilets.

What else has been done:

“42 hectares of landscaped territory of Kazan in one year — we have never taken such a weight. We have seriously worked on the quality of the projects being implemented, all objects have an individual and unique face. It must be said that we are greatly growing in competencies. We have been and remain at the forefront of all transformations,” summed up Mayor of the city Ilsur Metshin.