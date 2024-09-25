Ayrat Khayrullin: those who together with Russia are creating a separate belt of the technological world have come to Kazan

Photo: Мария Зверева

30,000 participants from 16 countries of the world

The grand opening of the final of BRICS Future Skills & Tech Challenge International Championship has taken place in Kazan. More than 30,000 people from 16 countries of the world are taking part in the competition.

“It is a great honour and responsibility for us to host such respected and eventful events as the BRICS Future Skills & Tech Challenge. We are glad to see representatives from 16 countries of the world," said Tatarstan Minister of Digital Development Ayrat Khayrullin.

He wished the participants to honorably defend the interests of their countries and enjoy the competition.

“We will be happy to take part in the next championship, which will be held in Brazil. We will be glad to see you again. We wish all the national teams good luck and success!” the minister instructed.

Khayrullin added that the championship will allow participating countries to develop their own technological skills and ensure sovereignty in this industry.



"[Here came] the countries that, together with Russia, are creating a separate belt of the technological world within the framework of the BRICS Council. We see that the areas that exist in IT today are very high-tech areas that require intelligence, personnel and good education. The championship allows corporations, businesses, universities and technical schools to present their delegates, who will compete and hone their professional skills," he stressed.

“The very opportunity to participate is interesting”

According to Mapule Ncanywa, the chairperson of of the BRICS Skills Development, Applied Technology and Innovation Working Group, applied technologies and innovations from South Africa, South African specialists at the championship represent such competencies as blockchain, business process automation, and business information modelling.

“In turn, Russian specialists are interested in space technologies. We specially sent our team to the qualifiers. It is clear that Russia is in the lead there, our team took only third place, but we specifically sent our young people there to interest them in this area," she said.

According to her, South Africa was attracted by the scale of the championship:

“We are interested in the very opportunity to take part in this championship. It's interesting to compete. We are also interested in this integrated digital world, and the opportunity to present our culture.

The final of the championship in Kazan will be held from September 22 to 27 at the site of the International Competence Centre — Kazan College of Information Technology and Communications.



The BRICS Future Skills & Tech Challenge is an annual championship, an initiative of the BRICS countries that originated in Kazan in 2019. In 2024, Russia, as the BRICS chair, hosts the championship from September 22 to 27 in Kazan at the International Competence Centre — Kazan College of Information Technology and Communications.

Competitions in the high-tech and promising areas are planned:

new and promising markets;

digital economy;

new productions.

The championship is a platform for demonstrating digital and technological solutions, digital competencies, sharing experiences in the field of digital transformation and launching joint educational programs for the digital economy in the BRICS+ countries.

