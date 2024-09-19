Arabic poetry in rap rhythms: how Sheikha Abdullah Al-Mutairi mixes tradition and modernity in Kazan

A creative meeting within the framework of the BRICS Literary Forum offered the guests something unexpected

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

At the BRICS Literary Forum, Sheikha Abdullah Al-Mutairi, a famous poet and librarian from the UAE, spoke on the stage of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. But instead of traditional poems, listeners heard something more — rap performed by a woman for whom poetry, as it turned out, can be both refined and rebellious at the same time.

Women and poetry in the Emirates



Sheikha Abdullah Al-Mutairi from the UAE is an atypical figure in Arabic literature. She has seven collections of poetry and several scientific works on librarianship in her collection. It is noteworthy that, in addition to poetry, Sheikha is actively engaged in scientific work. Her master's thesis is devoted to library sciences, and she successfully combines creativity with organising and conducting literary events. At international forums, her name has long been associated not only with high verse, but also with innovative ideas.

“The thing is that I have a master's degree in librarianship, and I work in a library. At some point, I realised that my life is so connected with library that I also have to give something to it. This is how my first publication related to the regulation of librarianship appeared," said Sheikha Abdullah al-Mutairi.

Just a few decades ago, female poets were rare in the UAE. Abdullah al-Mutairi is one of the first who actively declared herself in the international arena. She took second place in the Prince of Poets competition and became the first woman to receive this prestigious title, which was a real breakthrough.



“We are absolutely free to express our emotions, our feelings. Of course, there are some limitations, but we are very positive about them, because it allows us to feel like princesses," the poetess said, smiling.

The main limitation, according to Sheikha, concerns the subject of poetry. Love lyrics for women in the Emirates have their own characteristics — these are not “cheap tricks” about other people's beautiful eyes. “This is what he should write to me, not me to him," Sheikha stressed.

Poetry on the rise

Poetry in the United Arab Emirates is not just an art genre, but a part of cultural heritage. “Many rulers of the Emirates were poets themselves," Abdullah Al-Mutairi noted, and this statement speaks volumes. Sharjah, which has long been considered the literary capital of the Emirates, hosts festivals, contests and book fairs where poetry takes centre stage.

“Well, let people write novels, that's good too. But poetry is a rarity, it's something special," the poetess added, slightly moving away from the modern trend towards prose.

One of the questions most often asked of poets concerns the sources of their inspiration. For Abdullah Al-Mutairi, the answer is obvious: she is inspired by people and their stories. Every journey is a new discovery, every meeting is a reason for reflection.



“When you see people, when you communicate with them, that's what mostly inspires me. I made notes during the meeting yesterday, because when you meet people, when you have the opportunity to communicate with them, it's all very inspiring.”

However, the highlight of the performance came when Abdullah Al-Mutairi went beyond the usual verses and performed rap. It was a kind of bridge between tradition and modernity — her poems about the dream of a young woman who comes to a coffee shop, but finds neither coffee nor sugar there, sounded in the rhythms of rap. “It's not about a coffee shop, it's about dreams," Sheikha explained, concluding her speech.

What about Russian literature?

Russian literature has long occupied a worthy place on the bookshelves of the UAE. Tolstoy and Dostoevsky are names that are studied in Arabic schools. “We studied Russian literature at school," recalls Abdullah Al-Mutairi, stressing that Russian books are not just translated into Arabic, but are also actively discussed in book clubs in the Emirates. The topic of cultural interaction is especially close to her. There is even a Russian literature club in the Emirates, according to Sheikha, where readers can discuss the work of Russian writers.

“I really love art, I'm passionate about art," the poet said, mentioning her first trip to Russia in 2019. Then she was lucky enough to see the Moscow metro, which she called “a real gallery”, and get to know Russians who “proudly talk about their country, about their writers”.

Her second visit to Russia is a trip to Kazan for the BRICS Literary Forum. Sheikha said that this visit was special for her, because cultural traditions and modernity, East and West are intertwined in Kazan. “Kazan is a very special place. I would call my trip a legend," Sheikha said.

Ekaterina Petrova — a literary reviewer for Realnoe Vremya online newspaper, author of Poppy Seed Muffins Telegram channel, founder of the first online subscription book club Makulatura.