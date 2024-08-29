Adrenaline, speed and excitement: young karting racers meet on the track in Kamskiye Polyany

The village hosted republican races for the TAIF-NK Cup

Photo: Александр Ильин

Last weekend, traditional republican competitions for the TAIF-NK Cup were held in Kamskiye Polyany. For the 14th year in a row, young karting racers have come to the village to demonstrate their driving skills and compete for the title of the best driver. This year, about 50 racers from 12 districts of Tatarstan took part in the competition. Along with the boys, female athletes participated in the races. Read about how one of the most spectacular and unpredictable competitions went, who became the winner and won two cups at once in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

“You are an example for your peers”

The TAIF-NK Cup karting competition is not just a race but a real sports festival. Every year, young athletes aged 9 to 16 come to Kamskiye Polyany for adrenaline, speed and sports excitement. Traditionally, the competition is held in five categories — Pilot, Swift, 125 (Minsk), Honda GX200 and Honda GX270.

As head of Kamskiye Polyany Rinat Salakhutdinov noted at the opening ceremony, the main goal of the competition is to popularise and develop karting among children and young people.

“The TAIF-NK Cup is our good tradition. Kamskiye Polyany is a sports city. We have many sports facilities and sites. The locals love sports, we host all kinds of competitions. Karting is one of the most spectacular and favourite sports among the residents. Today, our young racers are the main heroes of the occasion. Dear guys, you are an example for your peers. The experience and skills that you gain while doing sports will definitely come in handy in adulthood,” Rinat Salakhutdinov addressed the athletes.

TAIF-NK General Director Maxim Novikov who also came to personally greet the karting drivers and wish them success in the races emphasised that karting is a sport for courageous and brave people.

“Addressing our pilots I cannot help but note your uniqueness. At such a young age, you can already make quick, constructive decisions that will allow you to confidently start an adult life in the future. You are handsome and great. I want to say a special thank you to the coaches. Your desire to pass on your experience and true traditions is worth a lot. We will continue to support youth sports so that they develop and show themselves in all their glory,” Maxim Novikov greeted the participants.

“We see the results of our endeavours”

This year, the TAIF-NK Cup karting races were dedicated to President of the TAIFMOTOSPORT club, multiple winner and medallist of European Rally Cross Championship stages Timur Shigabutdinov.

He was one of those who founded the competition in Kamskiye Polyany. According to him, the decision to organise the TAIF-NK Cup races did not arise spontaneously. Karting is the first step into the big world of motorsports. The feelings that a young athlete experiences are similar to those experienced by a professional racer when getting behind the wheel of a sports car.

“Today we see the results of our endeavours. Children like the competitions, their eyes light up. The most interesting thing is that the pilots who took part in the races 10-12 years ago are now adults and are among the mentors, helping to organize the event,” admitted Timur Shigabutdinov. “This year the competitions are being held in my honour, I feel very uncomfortable, awkward because of this. Many thanks to the organisers for maintaining a high level of competitions. Gratitude in the eyes of children is worth a lot.”

During the interview, Timur Shigabutdinov recalled how his sports career began.

“I was not yet 17 years old when I first got to the competition. At that time, I was working as a mechanic on team TAIF. That was how my sports career began. Motorsports, first of all, is an understanding of what a car is capable of, an understanding of possible negative consequences, where is the line that cannot be crossed either on the track or on public roads. I am sure that children who take part in races today will behave safely on the roads in the future,” Timur Shigabutdinov noted.

The champion also gave his advice to young athletes. According to him, the most important thing in races is calmness, discipline and concentration, and he added that races are won on the track, not in the offices.

“Only forward, only victory!”

For many guys, a meeting with the top master of motorsports Timur Shigabutdinov was a real gift. Young pilot from Chistopol Mishay Ambartsumyan had long dreamed of seeing one of his idols.

Young pilot from Chistopol Mishay Ambartsumyan had long dreamed of seeing one of his idols. Александр Ильин / realnoevremya.ru

“I signed up for karting 2 years ago. Before that, I had seen some races on TV, watched our champions. I also wanted to do something new, learn how to disassemble and assemble an engine. Last year, I already came here to compete, then I finished 5th. Today I plan to improve my result. I will try to be attentive and not to worry,” said Mishay.

Before the start of the races, coach Stanislav Chuvashov encouraged and instructed his drivers. Athletes from Chistopol came to the competition as a group of four people.

Athletes from Chistopol came to the competition as a group of four people. Александр Ильин / realnoevremya.ru

Last year, we took 3rd place in the Honda GX200 category. This year, too, our morale is high. Only forward, only victory! The Kamskiye Polyany circuit is small, but the races are no less spectacular. By doing karting, children learn to safely operate a vehicle. In the future, they will be more careful on the roads than untrained drivers,” the coach is sure.

Young pilot from Nizhnekamsk Marat Salakhov signed up for karting 6 years ago. He came to the club seeking for thrills: adrenaline and speed, and in addition, he received new knowledge in auto mechanics.

Young pilot from Nizhnekamsk Marat Salakhov signed up for karting 6 years ago. Александр Ильин / realnoevremya.ru

“We not only learn how to safely drive a kart but also how to service it, assemble and disassemble the engine, and keep it in good condition,” says the pilot.

“We came to support Marat with the whole family: me, my husband and our youngest son. Marat was signed up for karting in year one. Over this time, he has repeatedly become a medallist and winner of competitions. We believe that these races will bring him victory,” Marat's mother Roza Salakhova expressed her confidence.

Sarmanovo is in the lead

After the official opening, a serious fight unfolded between the pilots on the track. The emotions of the young pilots were off the charts, many athletes could not hold back their tears. Each participant tried to demonstrate his driving skills on bends and be the first to reach the finish line.

“Children are our future. Karting helps to learn the first skills of driving a car. This is also a distraction from the street, karting is an anti-gadget. Our guys know what a wheel is, the principle of the engine structure, due to which the car works. Every year the driving skills of young pilots are growing. Pilots are accustomed to the rules and order. I am sure that these children will not race on the roads, I am telling you this as an athlete,” organiser of the event Nikolay Zhavoronkov emphasised.

After the official part of the opening ceremony, a serious fight unfolded between the pilots on the track. Александр Ильин / realnoevremya.ru

According to the results of the competition, Arseniy Nazarov from Bugulma became the winner in the Honda GX200 category.

“I am very happy about this victory, but I am not used to bragging,” Arseniy modestly admitted holding the coveted cup in his hands.

Liana Gabdrakhmanova became the best in the Honda GX270 category as well as in the races among girls. Александр Ильин / realnoevremya.ru

Like last year, the racers from Sarmanovo showed off. Liana Gabdrakhmanova became the best in the Honda GX270 category as well as in the races among girls. The young athlete won two cups at once.

“I didn't expect to win. It was not easy on the track, everyone was pushing, but I coped with the excitement. Many thanks to my parents who always support me in everything. My goal is to always win the prize,” Liana said after the award ceremony.

However, no one was left without pleasant surprises that day. Participants who did not win prizes were awarded incentive prizes. Александр Ильин / realnoevremya.ru

In the 125 category, another student from Sarmanovo Islam Vagizov became the winner. His teammate Amir Sultanov was recognised as the best in the Swift and Pilot races. The winners of the race received well-deserved cups, medals and memorable gifts from the TAIF-NK company. However, no one was left without pleasant surprises on this day. Participants who did not win prize places were awarded incentive prizes.