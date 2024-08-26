Сost to send children to school increase by 37% over the year

Photo: Максим Платонов

Mass preparation of children for school is beginning in the regions of Russia by the beginning of the new school year. Parents buy a large number of stationery and uniforms for schoolchildren themselves. How the prices of getting a child ready for school have changed by September 1 — read in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

In 2023, a child could be prepared for school for an average of 8,300 rubles



Last year, taking into account the stationery, the average cost of a child school pack was 8,300 rubles. In 2023, a boy could be prepared for the new academic year for 8,400 rubles. This is evidenced by the data of Avito service, which was reviewed by Realnoe Vremya.

The total amount included two shirts that cost 2,200 rubles, trousers for 850 rubles. In parallel with the general collection of items by September 1, it is also necessary to purchase tracksuits, their average price last year was 1,100 rubles, and sneakers for them could be bought by 100 rubles cheaper.

In 2023, the total cost of preparing for school for girls amounted to 8,200 rubles. This amount included two shirts with a total cost of 1,800 rubles, two bottoms are a skirt and trousers, which on average could be bought for 1,200 and 850 rubles, respectively. Sports uniforms for female students were cheaper than for boys: a suit cost an average of 940 rubles, and shoes — 890.



Average cost of collecting a child for school this year is 13,000 rubles

In 2024, taking into account the stationery, the average cost of collecting a child to school is 13,000 rubles. Compared to last year, the price increase is 37%.

This year, by the first of September, the boy could be packed for an average of 12,200 rubles. The standard school package for children has not changed. So, trousers for students cost an average of 800 rubles. A shirt for boys cost 1,100 rubles. Traditionally, children need a uniform for physical education, its average cost for boys is 1,300 rubles, and sneakers can be bought for 1,100 rubles.

This year, there has been an increase in the prices of uniforms for girls. The increase in the cost is 5,500, and the cost reaches 13,700 rubles. In 2024, more and more Russian schoolgirls began choosing trousers for everyday wear at school: their sales increased by 7%, and the average cost for them was 900 rubles. On average, buying a dress will cost 1,400 rubles, and a skirt will cost 1,000 rubles.

For sports, students will also need a sports uniform, which can be found on the service for an average of 1,400 rubles. In addition to it, they will need sneakers, they can be bought on Avito for an average of 950 rubles.

Let us remind that in 10 years the number of students in schools in Tatarstan has increased by 142,000 people. According to the data of 2014/2015, 374,000 children were trained in the republic. While this year, more than 516,000 students will go to general education institutions in the region.