Kazan has renovated 6 out of 17 city public spaces: what is ready and what is left

Photo: Максим Кокунин

“The most important result of the work is when city residents come to parks, walk there with their families and children”

Kazan has summed up the preliminary results of the improvement of public spaces. Six out of planned 17 facilities are already ready. Work at 11 facilities was carried out at the expense of republican funds, and the remaining six were funded by the federal project Formation of a Comfortable Urban Environment, said deputy head of the Executive Committee Igor Kulyazhev.

It should be reminded that almost 5 billion rubles were allocated for the work, and Mayor of the city Ilsur Metshin noted that the work was painstaking every day and emphasised that weather conditions constantly created difficulties.

“Each improved public space increases the green framework of the capital of Tatarstan,” said Igor Kulyazhev. “The most important result of the work is when city residents come to the parks, walk there with their families and children who play on the playgrounds. We are also growing with new public spaces.”

What is already done?

The 100th Anniversary of the Construction Industry of Tatarstan Square

The square on Karbysheva Street is undergoing reconstruction as part of the federal programme. At the moment, sidewalks have already been laid, fences have been installed around the fountain, additional lighting and CCTV cameras. By the end of August, it is planned to install small architectural forms, children's playgrounds and organise sports areas.

Kazan-2 Railway Station Square

45 small architectural forms were installed in the square near the Kazan-2 Railway Station as part of the improvement of the 2nd stage of the public space: benches and urns. 30 benches with and without backs were placed in the park for the comfort of residents and visitors of the city. And 15 capacious concrete urns were installed along the paths to maintain cleanliness and order in this beautiful place.

Petrov Park

The reconstruction of Petrov Park has been underway since the beginning of July in Kirovsky District. This year, on an area of ​​half a hectare, playgrounds for little kids and children will be updated, and paths and lighting will be laid. The work is being carried out along with the replacement of heating networks.

Kulyazhev assured the newspaper that if the appropriate funding is allocated, the renovation of the park will be fully completed by the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Bolshoye Chaykovoye Lake

Work on Bolshoye Chaykovoye Lake also began in the first week of July. According to the city authorities, city residents will have an equipped recreational area with benches and a pier, an observation deck, a small pavilion with a coffee shop and public toilets. The works will also create a new pedestrian connection with Adoratsky Street. It is noteworthy that this area was the winner in the vote for the development of public spaces.

Park near Maternity Hospital No. 3

At the intersection of Butlerov and Tolstoy Streets, next to Maternity Hospital No. 3, the improvement of a small park is nearing completion. A recreation area with benches, additional lighting and landscaping will appear near the monument to surgeon Alexander Vishnevsky. Modern paving stones have already been laid here.

Boulevard on Serov Street

This year, the first section of the boulevard on Serov Street will open — from Yardem Mosque to the pond. The park will be fully adapted for people with disabilities.

Now, special exercise machines are installed here, an event zone, children’s playgrounds and a boccia court are being created. Parking spaces will also be equipped along the boulevard, including for people with limited mobility.

By October 10, the improvement of the territory near the new building of the Kamal Theatre will be completed

Another important task was the improvement of the adjacent territory to the new building of the Kamala Theatre under construction on the embankment of Lake Nizhnyf Kaban. The largest amount of funds was allocated for this work — 1.1 billion rubles.

“There will be a theatre square and a theatre garden with recreation areas in front of the central entrance to the building. There will be an event site and an amphitheatre between the theatre and the embankment. The walking paths of the embankment will be updated with routes around the building, and a pier with access to the water will also be built,” said the deputy chairman.

It should be reminded that the new building of the theatre is designed for 1,370 seats: the large hall will accommodate 788 seats, the eastern one will be designed for 242 seats, the universal one — up to 300, the chamber one — for 40.

The landscaping will begin on 1 September — workers will create a theatre forest, which will become a direct continuation of the lake embankment. A park will also appear next to the new theatre — all works will be completed by 10 October.