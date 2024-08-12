Growth by 22%: more than 2 million tourists visit Kazan in 6 months

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

In the capital of Tatarstan, an increase in tourism was recorded in the first six months of the year — +22% compared to the same period last year.

According to the Committee for Tourism Development of the Executive Committee of Kazan, residents come to the city mostly from:

Moscow

Saint-Petersburg

Nizhniy Novgorod

Samara.

On average, guests stay in Kazan for 3-4 days, enjoying its sights and hospitality.

Let us recall that the official tourist flow to Tatarstan amounted to 4.2 million people per year. Compared to 2022, the tourist flow to the republic increased by 7.6%, the press service of the Tatarstan State Committee for Tourism reports.

Kazan is a top popular destination

This year, there has been a significant increase in the interest of Russians in travelling around Russia. According to a study by OneTwoTrip, Kazan entered the top 5 popular domestic destinations: the share of bookings in the capital of Tatarstan amounted to 2.7%. At the same time, the demand for trips to Kazan increased by 12.5% this autumn.

The top 10 most popular domestic destinations also include Kaliningrad (5.4%), Mineralnye Vody (3.6%), Yekaterinburg (2.8%), Makhachkala (2.6%), Ufa (2.4%) and Tyumen (1.9%).

Priorities of Tatarstan residents

The residents of Tatarstan themselves began to go on tourist trips around Russia more often in 2024. The number of trips from the republic to the cities of the Golden Ring has increased by 20%, and to the cities of the Silver Ring of Russia — by 32% compared to last year.

Vladimir has become the most popular destination, the number of tourists from Tatarstan has increased by almost 17% compared to 2023. Sergiev Posad and Yaroslavl are also on the list of the most popular cities.

Suzdal showed the greatest increase in popularity among tourists from Tatarstan: the number of trips has increased by 82%. It is also the most popular small tourist city in Russia.

Positive dynamics of auto tourism

The number of Tatarstan residents traveling to Moscow along the new M-12 Vostok highway has increased significantly. Vladimir Putin noted that the M-12 is a priority route for the development of motor tourism.

According to Megafon analysts, the number of motorists increased by 30% compared to the spring months, and by 88% compared to the winter period of 2024. The peak of trips was observed on the first sunny weekend of July (July 13-14) and last weekend on July 27-28.

The M-12 expressway, currently passing through Tatarstan and a number of other regions, will be continued next year. The construction of the section from Kazan to Yekaterinburg is planned to begin in 2024.

State Hospitality Program

The Cabinet of Ministers of the republic extended the Development of tourism and hospitality in the Republic of Tatarstan state program until 2027.

The program is implemented in two stages: the first — from 2014 to 2023, for which 7.9 billion rubles were allocated, and the second — from 2024 to 2027, with financing in the amount of 709 million rubles. The amount of funding for the program is forecasted and will be updated annually when forming the budget of Tatarstan.

The purpose of the program is to increase the competitiveness of the tourist complex of Tatarstan in the Russian and international markets. This is planned through the effective use of tourism infrastructure, cultural, historical, natural potential, the potential of event tourism in the republic and the development of the hospitality industry.

The program plans to create tourist, recreational and autotouristic clusters.

Rustam Minnikhanov also noted that a lot of organisational work is being carried out in preparation for the BRICS summit. Minnikhanov instructed to pay special attention to the preparation of the hospitality infrastructure, training of hotel staff and improving their skills. Chairman of the State Committee on Tourism Sergey Ivanov said that a special seminar would be organised for these purposes.