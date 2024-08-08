Tatarstan changes Arbuzov Prize size: instead of $5,000, scientists to get half a million rubles

Photo: Максим Платонов

Laureates of the International Arbuzov Prize in the field of organophosphorus chemistry will receive 500 thousand rubles instead of the previous $5 thousand (approximately 425 thousand rubles). The corresponding changes to the decree were made by the rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.



President of the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan Rifkat Minnikhanov continue the chairmanship of the award committee, and the deputy chairman is the Deputy Academician-Secretary of the Department of Chemistry and Materials Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the scientific director of the Arbuzov Institute of Organic and Physical Chemistry, Oleg Sinyashin.

The International Arbuzov Prize was established on July 11, 1997 with the aim of developing chemical science in the republic, encouraging scientists for outstanding scientific works, discoveries and inventions in the field of organophosphorus chemistry, as well as perpetuating the memory of Alexander Arbuzov and Boris Arbuzov. It is awarded every two years in Kazan to a Russian or foreign scientist.

In 1997, in connection with the 120th anniversary of the birth of A.E. Arbuzov, two international Arbuzov Prizeswere awarded — one to a Russian and one to a foreign scientist.

In 2021, Professor Koop Lammertsma of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam became a laureate. He is the founder of a scientific school in the Netherlands and the author and co-author of more than 250 scientific publications. Last year, the award was presented to Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gabibov for his outstanding contribution to the development of organophosphorus chemistry. The next award ceremony is to be held in 2025.