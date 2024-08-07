Growing COVID-19 incidence in Tatarstan, regional consumers rights watchdog reports

Photo: Татьяна Демина

The incidence of coronavirus is growing in Russia. In the last week, it has increased by almost a third. In Tatarstan, an increase in COVID-19 cases is also noted. Read more about the situation in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

“COVID-19” Olympics or a global trend?

The incidence of coronavirus in the regions of Russia has increased by 28.2% in the last week. The number of hospitalisations has grown in 29 regions of the country, and the incidence rate has in 58 regions. 10 deaths have been recorded.

A third of all registered cases of coronavirus in Russia are the FLiRT strain, while omicron remains dominant.

According to WHO statistics, since the beginning of the pandemic, coronavirus infection has been confirmed in more than 775 million people worldwide. скриншот сайта data.who.int

The coronavirus is spreading not only in Russia — at the Olympic Games currently underway in Paris, more than 40 athletes were infected with COVID-19, information about this was provided by the World Health Organization.

According to WHO statistics, since the beginning of the pandemic, coronavirus infection has been confirmed in more than 775 million people worldwide, of which almost a third are in the United States, India and China have 103, 99.4 and 45 million, respectively. In Russia, the figures are slightly lower — 24.3 million official cases of COVID-19 infection.

In Tatarstan, a weekly increase in the incidence of coronavirus is registered

Since the beginning of 2024, 11,433 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Tatarstan. This is less than last year, but the weekly statistics on the incidence rate in the region have begun to grow, Realnoe Vremya was told by the Tatarstan office of Russia’s consumer rights protection watchdog:

“The figures are 17% lower than during the same period last year, but in the 31st week of this year, the republic's medical institutions recorded 58 cases of the disease, which is seven more than last week.”

In 93% of cases, coronavirus infection still occurs in the form of acute respiratory viral infections. Владимир Васильев / realnoevremya.ru

In Tatarstan, coronavirus in 93% of cases still occurs in the form of acute respiratory viral infections, another 4% are asymptomatic, and the remaining 3% are complications with the further development of pneumonia, the regional office of the watchdog clarified.