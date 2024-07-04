Kazan universities: a dentist — most expensive medical specialty

Those wishing to become doctors are encouraged to sign employer-sponsored education contracts in advance and prepare to work for up to 5 years

In Kazan, tuition in the specialties Pharmacy at the KFU and Dentistry at the KSMU has increased by a third. The opportunity to enroll in the first year in other medical fields increased in price by 7.3-19.9%. In absolute terms, the Medical University has broken the record of high cost, future dentists will have to pay 320 thousand rubles for one year of study. Details about the number of places, tuition fees and employment prospects for applicants who dream of becoming a doctor, biochemist, biotechnologist and other specialties related to chemistry and biology are in the material completing the Realnoe Vremya cycle about the admission campaign in Kazan universities in the humanities and technical sciences.

Expensive doctors

There are 652 doctors and 598 mid- and lower-level medical workers missing in Kazan medical institutions, as of the beginning of January this year. Despite that this year the Kazan State Medical University (KSMU) and the Kazan Federal University (KFU) are ready to accept 1025 applicants for medical specialties and nursing for the first year, it is unlikely that the shortage of personnel in state and municipal healthcare institutions in the coming years will be filled by university graduates.

In 2024, the KSMU and the KFU are ready to accept 1025 applicants for medical specialties and nursing for the first year. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

It is almost impossible to enroll in a budget department without being a hundred-point student, and the need to “recapture” the considerable funds spent on paid tuition contributes to the outflow of graduates into commercial medicine. After all, in order to study to become a dentist at the paid department of the KSMU, in 2024 it will be necessary to pay by 72 thousand rubles more for the first course (+29%) than a year earlier — 320 thousand. It will cost a little cheaper in the KFU — 265 thousand rubles, the price increase for the year is 19.9%.



University Specialty Budget Paid education Increase in education cost per year number of places admission score number of places admission score cost in 2024, k rub, full-time cost in 2023, k rub, full-time k rub in % KSMU General Medicine 199 274 100 195 270 245 25 10.2 Pediatrics 130 262 95 187 235 213 22 10.3 Medical and preventive care 40 179 45 163 175 163 12 7.4 Medical Biophysics 14 151 15 135 236 220 16 7.3 Medical Biochemistry 14 252 15 158 236 220 16 7.3 Dentistry 35 288 85 176 320 248 72 29.0 Pharmacy 30 206 35 140 175 163 12 7.4 Nursing 26 171 60 146 172 158.7 13.3 8.4

The KFU and KSMU established a high admission score for the state-funded places and, accordingly, the high cost of education for “payers” for those who want to get the most relevant specialty Medical Biochemistry.

University Specialty Budget Paid education Increase in education cost per year number of places admission score number of places admission score cost in 2024, k rub, full-time cost in 2023, k rub, full-time k rub in % KFU General Medicine 110 189 40 150 265 221 44 19.9 Dentistry no 0 50 150 265 221 44 19.9 Medical Biochemistry 15 245 15 150 250 221 29 13.1 Clinical Psychology 50 258 10 109 201 no - - Pharmacy 25 160 20 120 210 159 51 32.1 Biology 145 180 10 118 180 159 21 13.2 Biotechnical systems and technologies 25 129 1 118 190 171 19 11.1 Biotechnology 25 179 5 118 190 171 19 11.1 Fundamental and Applied Chemistry 75 233 5 118 175 159 16 10.1 Chemistry 75 185 5 118 175 159 16 10.1

Dentists have even fewer opportunities to study at state expense: only 35 places are provided for them at the KSMU budget department, and none at the KFU. But there are 85 places at the paid department of the Medical University, where the cost of education has jumped from 248 to 320 thousand rubles over the past year, and 50 places at the KFU, where it has increased from 221 to 265 thousand over the year.

It is not surprising that it is almost impossible to get an appointment with a dentist for compulsory medical insurance in Kazan. . There is an alternative — one can make a paid appointment, but there the treatment of one tooth costs at least 5 thousand rubles.

Poor Doctor Aybolit

The profession of a veterinarian, which in the last century did not enjoy special prestige among applicants, since it was strongly associated with animal husbandry and rural life, has become popular today. However, a high income after graduation is not guaranteed for veterinarians at all: a large number of pets from Kazan residents should seem to promise veterinarians good practice, however, there are more than enough veterinary clinics and veterinary offices — they are available almost on every corner. And those wishing to enroll in the Kazan State Academy of Veterinary Medicine can be optimistic becsuse of not the highest admission score on a state-funded basis and the average tuition fees compared to other universities.

University Specialty Budget Paid education Increase in education cost per year number of places admission score number of places admission score cost in 2024, k rub, full-time cost in 2023, k rub, full-time k rub in % KGAVM Veterinary medicine 241 139 30 101 177.6 170 7.6 4.5 Zootechnics 60 114 10 105 177.6 170 7.6 4.5 Biotechnology 12 8 99 177.6 170 7.6 4.5 Technology of production and processing of agricultural products 39 122 10 99 177.6 170 7.6 4.5 Veterinary and sanitary examination 40 122 10 103 177.6 170 7.6 4.5

Veterinarian Olga Shamkina, who works in Vysokaya Gora, says that today this specialty is more for enthusiasts than for those who expect high earnings:

“The knowledge that the university provides is only a base, in order to become a specialist, you need to study additionally, and this is very expensive. The courses themselves are expensive. And living costs in Moscow and St. Petersburg, where it makes sense to study.”

With practice, as it turned out, everything is not so simple: the veterinary clinic should have enough patients to purchase drugs, rent a room, pay for utilities, and not every graduate of the veterinary academy manages to “succeed”:



“Three years ago, three clinics of one good network worked in Kazan, but today there are none left, they have closed. People in the current conditions save on everything, including their pets.

Nursing profession

This year, specialties related to food processing and production at the KNRTU and KGAU turned out to be quite affordable in terms of admission points and prices for paid training. Although, according to the expert of Realnoe Vremya, owner of the canteen Rashit Nurmukhametov, they can give a good start to life to an applicant with a developed business acumen:

“I am a food technologist by profession, when I was studying, I was mentally showing off, I imagined the future in the form of an elite restaurant with unique cuisine, I thought, here I will promote, and everything will be so beautiful. It was boyish! And today I feed lunches to employees of the surrounding offices — and earn well, observing three principles: tasty, satisfying, inexpensive. No, it's not like that! Inexpensive, but tasty and nutritious.

University Specialty Budget Paid education Increase in education cost per year number of places admission score number of places admission score cost in 2024, k rub, full-time cost in 2023, k rub, full-time k rub in % KNRTU Biotechnical systems and technologies 60 144 5 109 187 170 17 10.0 Biotechnology 58 142 4 148 187 170 17 10.0 Chemical technology 385 121 122 120 182 165 17 10.3 Food products of animal origin 25 153 8 109 187 170 17 10.0 Food products from vegetable raw materials 69 126 10 140 187 170 17 10.0 Product technology and catering organisation 34 148 20 155 182 165 17 10.3

However, he noted, against the background of rising food prices and a drop in the purchasing power of the guests of his canteen, some difficulties with the growth of turnover are not excluded in the near future. Some of the visitors to the canteen already seem to have started saving and carrying lunches from home, and their number is going to increase, the interlocutor of Realnoe Vremya believes.

University Specialty Budget Paid education Increase in education cost per year number of places admission score number of places admission score cost in 2024, k rub, full-time cost in 2023, k rub, full-time k rub in % KGAU Biotechnology 25 no data available 5 85 120 115 5 4.3 Food products of animal origin no - 20 85 120 115 5 4.3 Food products from vegetable raw materials no - 20 85 120 115 5 4.3 Technology of production and processing of agricultural products 25 110 27 149 120 115 5 4.3

About purpose and means

“Our main task is to realise the right of a citizen to high-quality and affordable medical care," said the rector of KSMU Alexey Sozinov at the start of this year's admission campaign. “The admission targets for our university have increased slightly this year, but over the past three years they have increased by 16 percent, it is noticeable.”

Sozinov added that the KSMU adheres to the “ideology of high requirements”, which is why the high admission score of the Unified State Exam is justified — at least 65 points in each of the three disciplines.



He stressed that in the KSMU, due to its specifics, an unconditional feature is a very large amount of targeted training. If the average for universities in the country ranges from 10 to 15 percent, then 70% of applicants enter medical specialties according to the employer-sponsored set, while it is 15% for bachelor's degree, and 92% for residency, that is, almost all graduates are trained with an eye to specific jobs.

The KSMU rector explained that such a bias is not at all a “liberty” on the part of the university, but a necessity, since the university performs a state task. He recalled that those who dream of becoming a doctor and plan to conclude a contract on employer-sponsored training need to apply in advance either through the public services portal or in writing to the admissions committee, since from 2024 it will be impossible for potential “target students” to negotiate directly with employers. Sozinov also drew attention to that when concluding a contract on employer-sponsored training, they will have to work from 3 to 5 years for subsequent employment.

