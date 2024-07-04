Kazan universities: a dentist — most expensive medical specialty

09:00, 04.07.2024

Those wishing to become doctors are encouraged to sign employer-sponsored education contracts in advance and prepare to work for up to 5 years

Kazan universities: a dentist — most expensive medical specialty
In Kazan, tuition in the specialties Pharmacy at the KFU and Dentistry at the KSMU has increased by a third. The opportunity to enroll in the first year in other medical fields increased in price by 7.3-19.9%. In absolute terms, the Medical University has broken the record of high cost, future dentists will have to pay 320 thousand rubles for one year of study. Details about the number of places, tuition fees and employment prospects for applicants who dream of becoming a doctor, biochemist, biotechnologist and other specialties related to chemistry and biology are in the material completing the Realnoe Vremya cycle about the admission campaign in Kazan universities in the humanities and technical sciences.

Expensive doctors

There are 652 doctors and 598 mid- and lower-level medical workers missing in Kazan medical institutions, as of the beginning of January this year. Despite that this year the Kazan State Medical University (KSMU) and the Kazan Federal University (KFU) are ready to accept 1025 applicants for medical specialties and nursing for the first year, it is unlikely that the shortage of personnel in state and municipal healthcare institutions in the coming years will be filled by university graduates.

In 2024, the KSMU and the KFU are ready to accept 1025 applicants for medical specialties and nursing for the first year. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

It is almost impossible to enroll in a budget department without being a hundred-point student, and the need to “recapture” the considerable funds spent on paid tuition contributes to the outflow of graduates into commercial medicine. After all, in order to study to become a dentist at the paid department of the KSMU, in 2024 it will be necessary to pay by 72 thousand rubles more for the first course (+29%) than a year earlier — 320 thousand. It will cost a little cheaper in the KFU — 265 thousand rubles, the price increase for the year is 19.9%.

University

Specialty

Budget

Paid education

Increase in education cost per year

number of places

admission score

number of places

admission score

cost in 2024, k rub, full-time

cost in 2023, k rub, full-time

k rub

in %

KSMU

General Medicine

199

274

100

195

270

245

25

10.2

Pediatrics

130

262

95

187

235

213

22

10.3

Medical and preventive care

40

179

45

163

175

163

12

7.4

Medical Biophysics

14

151

15

135

236

220

16

7.3

Medical Biochemistry

14

252

15

158

236

220

16

7.3

Dentistry

35

288

85

176

320

248

72

29.0

Pharmacy

30

206

35

140

175

163

12

7.4

Nursing

26

171

60

146

172

158.7

13.3

8.4

The KFU and KSMU established a high admission score for the state-funded places and, accordingly, the high cost of education for “payers” for those who want to get the most relevant specialty Medical Biochemistry.

University

Specialty

Budget

Paid education

Increase in education cost per year

number of places

admission score

number of places

admission score

cost in 2024, k rub, full-time

cost in 2023, k rub, full-time

k rub

in %

KFU

General Medicine

110

189

40

150

265

221

44

19.9

Dentistry

no

0

50

150

265

221

44

19.9

Medical Biochemistry

15

245

15

150

250

221

29

13.1

Clinical Psychology

50

258

10

109

201

no

-

-

Pharmacy

25

160

20

120

210

159

51

32.1

Biology

145

180

10

118

180

159

21

13.2

Biotechnical systems and technologies

25

129

1

118

190

171

19

11.1

Biotechnology

25

179

5

118

190

171

19

11.1

Fundamental and Applied Chemistry

75

233

5

118

175

159

16

10.1

Chemistry

75

185

5

118

175

159

16

10.1

Dentists have even fewer opportunities to study at state expense: only 35 places are provided for them at the KSMU budget department, and none at the KFU. But there are 85 places at the paid department of the Medical University, where the cost of education has jumped from 248 to 320 thousand rubles over the past year, and 50 places at the KFU, where it has increased from 221 to 265 thousand over the year.

It is not surprising that it is almost impossible to get an appointment with a dentist for compulsory medical insurance in Kazan. . There is an alternative — one can make a paid appointment, but there the treatment of one tooth costs at least 5 thousand rubles.

Poor Doctor Aybolit

The profession of a veterinarian, which in the last century did not enjoy special prestige among applicants, since it was strongly associated with animal husbandry and rural life, has become popular today. However, a high income after graduation is not guaranteed for veterinarians at all: a large number of pets from Kazan residents should seem to promise veterinarians good practice, however, there are more than enough veterinary clinics and veterinary offices — they are available almost on every corner. And those wishing to enroll in the Kazan State Academy of Veterinary Medicine can be optimistic becsuse of not the highest admission score on a state-funded basis and the average tuition fees compared to other universities.

University

Specialty

Budget

Paid education

Increase in education cost per year

number of places

admission score

number of places

admission score

cost in 2024, k rub, full-time

cost in 2023, k rub, full-time

k rub

in %

KGAVM

Veterinary medicine

241

139

30

101

177.6

170

7.6

4.5

Zootechnics

60

114

10

105

177.6

170

7.6

4.5

Biotechnology

12

8

99

177.6

170

7.6

4.5

Technology of production and processing of agricultural products

39

122

10

99

177.6

170

7.6

4.5

Veterinary and sanitary examination

40

122

10

103

177.6

170

7.6

4.5

Veterinarian Olga Shamkina, who works in Vysokaya Gora, says that today this specialty is more for enthusiasts than for those who expect high earnings:

“The knowledge that the university provides is only a base, in order to become a specialist, you need to study additionally, and this is very expensive. The courses themselves are expensive. And living costs in Moscow and St. Petersburg, where it makes sense to study.”

With practice, as it turned out, everything is not so simple: the veterinary clinic should have enough patients to purchase drugs, rent a room, pay for utilities, and not every graduate of the veterinary academy manages to “succeed”:

“Three years ago, three clinics of one good network worked in Kazan, but today there are none left, they have closed. People in the current conditions save on everything, including their pets.

Nursing profession

This year, specialties related to food processing and production at the KNRTU and KGAU turned out to be quite affordable in terms of admission points and prices for paid training. Although, according to the expert of Realnoe Vremya, owner of the canteen Rashit Nurmukhametov, they can give a good start to life to an applicant with a developed business acumen:

“I am a food technologist by profession, when I was studying, I was mentally showing off, I imagined the future in the form of an elite restaurant with unique cuisine, I thought, here I will promote, and everything will be so beautiful. It was boyish! And today I feed lunches to employees of the surrounding offices — and earn well, observing three principles: tasty, satisfying, inexpensive. No, it's not like that! Inexpensive, but tasty and nutritious.

University

Specialty

Budget

Paid education

Increase in education cost per year

number of places

admission score

number of places

admission score

cost in 2024, k rub, full-time

cost in 2023, k rub, full-time

k rub

in %

KNRTU

Biotechnical systems and technologies

60

144

5

109

187

170

17

10.0

Biotechnology

58

142

4

148

187

170

17

10.0

Chemical technology

385

121

122

120

182

165

17

10.3

Food products of animal origin

25

153

8

109

187

170

17

10.0

Food products from vegetable raw materials

69

126

10

140

187

170

17

10.0

Product technology and catering organisation

34

148

20

155

182

165

17

10.3

However, he noted, against the background of rising food prices and a drop in the purchasing power of the guests of his canteen, some difficulties with the growth of turnover are not excluded in the near future. Some of the visitors to the canteen already seem to have started saving and carrying lunches from home, and their number is going to increase, the interlocutor of Realnoe Vremya believes.

University

Specialty

Budget

Paid education

Increase in education cost per year

number of places

admission score

number of places

admission score

cost in 2024, k rub, full-time

cost in 2023, k rub, full-time

k rub

in %

KGAU

Biotechnology

25

no data available

5

85

120

115

5

4.3

Food products of animal origin

no

-

20

85

120

115

5

4.3

Food products from vegetable raw materials

no

-

20

85

120

115

5

4.3

Technology of production and processing of agricultural products

25

110

27

149

120

115

5

4.3

About purpose and means

“Our main task is to realise the right of a citizen to high-quality and affordable medical care," said the rector of KSMU Alexey Sozinov at the start of this year's admission campaign. “The admission targets for our university have increased slightly this year, but over the past three years they have increased by 16 percent, it is noticeable.”

Sozinov added that the KSMU adheres to the “ideology of high requirements”, which is why the high admission score of the Unified State Exam is justified — at least 65 points in each of the three disciplines.

He stressed that in the KSMU, due to its specifics, an unconditional feature is a very large amount of targeted training. If the average for universities in the country ranges from 10 to 15 percent, then 70% of applicants enter medical specialties according to the employer-sponsored set, while it is 15% for bachelor's degree, and 92% for residency, that is, almost all graduates are trained with an eye to specific jobs.

The KSMU rector explained that such a bias is not at all a “liberty” on the part of the university, but a necessity, since the university performs a state task. He recalled that those who dream of becoming a doctor and plan to conclude a contract on employer-sponsored training need to apply in advance either through the public services portal or in writing to the admissions committee, since from 2024 it will be impossible for potential “target students” to negotiate directly with employers. Sozinov also drew attention to that when concluding a contract on employer-sponsored training, they will have to work from 3 to 5 years for subsequent employment.

Inna Serova

