Plans for years ahead: how Tatarstan is preparing for festivities

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Sabantuy national holiday will be annually celebrated in Tatarstan this summer. The republic is actively working on it and finishing the preparation for the festivity. It is planned to hold over 400 events across Russia and abroad. Special attention is paid to the authenticity of our celebrations , conservation of their originality, traditions and values of all peoples living on the territory of the huge country. Read more about Sabantuy in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

“We are working on reviving the authenticity of our festivities”

Tatarstan is actively working on holding Sabantuy festivals across Russia and abroad, said the republic’s Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova. According to her, Tatarstan is one of the most unique Russian regions, and holding such events helps save and pass true values and traditions of its people.

“We are working on reviving the authenticity of our festivities. We began this work five years ago. Now we plan to host around 400 Sabantuys across Russia and abroad,” claimed Ayupova.

Chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of the Tatars Denis Shakirov noted that the 400 Sabantuys are those they supervise. He says their number is much bigger.



“The 400 Sabantuys are only those we oversee. The number is much bigger, over a thousand,” said Shakirov. “Despite everything, despite the sanctions and politics, Sabantuy is held around the world starting with Kazan and Sochi and Australia.”

“It’s important for them to show their culture “

The Tatarstan culture minister explained the events should be held to preserve true values and traditions of the people. It is especially important to hold such events during the Year of the Family, as Vladimir Putin declared in 2024,

“Our key task is to not only organise but also transmit true values and traditions. Many festivals were unified. We started the series of events with Karavon over 20,000 people visited,” said Ayupova.

All Sabantuys across Russia were planned for years ahead. Team Tatarstan is working to preserve the authenticity of these events. The location of Sabantuy is not accidental: these are places of compact residence of nationalities, it is important for them to show their traditions, costumes.

“It is places where our nationalities live compactly. It is important for them to show their culture. They want to demonstrate their traditions and costumes. It is a milestone for them to a certain extent,” said head of the Executive Committee of the Tatarstan Assembly of Nations Renat Valiullin.

Sabantuy will be held in the districts of the republic, each of them will have unique master classes in different arts and crafts, Tatar cuisine and contests.