‘Only Russia could organise such a programme’: World Youth Festival delegates come to Kazan

Guests from 50 countries talked with the head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Tatarstan and told about their impressions of Russia

Photo: Гарифуллина Галия

Tatarstan hosts the regional programme of the World Youth Festival from March 13 to 16. About 100 delegates from 50 countries arrived in Kazan on 13 March, including Italy, Spain, Argentina, Sweden, and Saudi Arabia. Minister of Youth Affairs of Tatarstan Rinat Sadykov met with the guests at the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. About what questions the foreign delegates asked him and what impressions the festival gave them — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

“Your visit is a landmark event for us”



Before the plenary session with the head of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, a quiz on knowledge of Tatarstan awaited the foreign guests. The delegates who arrived in Kazan just a few hours earlier smartly answered questions: they recognised the Syuyumbike tower from a photo and retold the sad legend about the Tatar ruler, named the symbol of the city — the winged serpent Zilant, discussed the celebration of Sabantuy. One of the questions was about which capital of Russia Kazan is. The correct answer was the third one — the guests called it, but there were also such options as “sports”, “gastronomic”. The participants even learned some words — “Алга”, “Рэхмэт” and “Мин сине яратам” — and danced Tatar dances.

Before the meeting with the head of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the delegates of the festival learned the words “Алга”, “Рэхмэт” and “Мин сине яратам” and danced Tatar dances. Гарифуллина Галия / realnoevremya.ru

By this time, Rinat Sadykov had arrived. “Your visit is a landmark event for us, which will certainly remain in history," the minister addressed the delegates. He stressed that representatives of 175 nationalities live in the republic. In his speech, the head of the department spoke about youth policy in the region: the opening of new centers, children's camps and youth clubs, assistance to young families.



“Multinational and multi-confessional is our heritage and great wealth. That is why it is important for us to maintain international cooperation with young people," Sadykov said.

“Your visit is a landmark event for us, which will certainly remain in history," the minister addressed the delegates. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

The delegates had the opportunity to ask the head of the Ministry of Youth Affairs their questions. For example, a high school graduate from Sweden asked how he could enroll in a Kazan university. Sadykov assured that the guests would visit several local universities: Kazan Federal University, Innopolis University, and Volga Region State University of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism. Specialists will individually advise everyone who wants to get an education in Kazan.



A guest from Pridnestrovie expressed a desire to create joint projects with the republic, and a student from Africa wanted to learn about the prospects of cooperation between Tatarstan and his homeland. The delegates were also interested in why and how digital sports are being developed in the republic and what new opportunities for foreign internships will be provided to Russian students.

“I will be waiting for the opportunity to come to Russia again”

The correspondent of Realnoe Vremya asked the foreign guests what impressions the World Youth Festival had left. Everyone she managed to talk to was delighted.

“The festival is really amazing. Only Russia could have organised such a programme. No other country would have held such an event," Tarique from Bangladesh said.

After the festival, Tarique is going to travel to Moscow to take a one-year Russian language course. Гарифуллина Галия / realnoevremya.ru

He came to the World Youth Forum in Russia not for the first time: he visited it in 2017. This time, Tarique participated in panel discussions, including with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and also presented the culture of Bangladesh at the exhibition.



“This is the sixth time I have been to Russia. I am always glad to come here when I have the opportunity. I love Russian Russians, Russian culture," the delegate shared.

But Tarique has never been to Kazan before. The capital of Tatarstan left positive impressions:

“We've had a city tour this morning. We saw a mosque and a church nearby — an example of true friendship between people, it's amazing.

Tarique does not know Russian yet, but after the festival he will go to Moscow to take a one-year course. But 25-year-old Maini from Brazil came to Sochi specially to practice Russian, which she studies at home with a Brazilian teacher.

In Kazan, Maini was delighted by the proximity of different cultures and religions, and the young woman also appreciated the Tatar cuisine: triangles, chak-chak and herbal tea. Гарифуллина Галия / realnoevremya.ru

“I have found many friends from different countries of the world. In my opinion, it's one of the best things in the world to get to know new cultures and learn how other people think. I attended a diplomatic session and a video game section — the two areas that interested me the most," she said.

The first trip to Russia was successful: “It was really interesting. The technology in Russia is impressive, the architecture is just magnificent.” Like Tarique, in Kazan, Maini was delighted by the proximity of different cultures and religions. the young woman also appreciated the Tatar cuisine: echpochmaks, chak-chak, and herbal tea.

Eva, 22, lives in France, but has already been to Russia because her mother is Russian.

“This is my third time in Kazan. I was glad when I found out that I would be coming here [for a regional programme]. I've also been to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi, but I like Kazan the most," she said.

Eva stressed that she would miss Russia and hopes to come again:



“The festival was wonderful. I will miss all the people I've met and the events we attended. Russia welcomed us very warmly, the programme was extensive and rich. I have great memories, but it's sad that I have to go back. I will be waiting for the opportunity to come to Russia again.”