Women of Tatarstan most often given an iPhone 14 as a gift on 8 March

Realnoe Vremya found out which gifts were ordered on marketplaces most often this year on the eve of International Women's Day. Apple gadgets turned out to be in the lead, and the average check increased by an average of 1.5 times over the year. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Popular smartphones and more



As the Sbermegamarket press service told Realnoe Vremya, Tatarstan users prefer products from the category “Smartphones and accessories” in monetary terms a week before the holiday, as they did a year earlier.

Apple smartphones became the most popular position — they were bought 13 times more often in 2024 than a year earlier. Next, smart speakers are in demand, the interest in which the residents of the region have grown 50 times year-on-year, and products from the Audio and Video Equipment category. In third place — the category of Computer Equipment and laptops.

According to sales figures among Kazan residents, the leaders in 2024 are the following: the category Smartphones and Accessories, here citizens bought headphones more often (almost 20 times), in the category Audio and Video Equipment, they also preferred smart speakers (an increase of 69 times), and in the category Computer Equipment, more often they bought an internal SSD drive (the dynamics of demand growth is 14 times).

On KazanExpress, Apple smartphones — iPhone 14 plus with 128 GB capacity, as well as smart speakers Yandex.Stations and gift sets of cosmetics are also most often bought as gifts for girls, the platform's press service told Realnoe Vremya.

“Due to the approaching Women's Day, demand for traditional gift options is increasing at the Ozon marketplace in Tatarstan and Kazan by the beginning of March. Most of the sales in unit terms are made in the categories of Beauty and Health — an increase of 16% compared to last year, Electronics — by 37%, Home and Garden — by 39%," the Ozon press service noted in response to a request from Realnoe Vremya.

According to the number of units sold, the most popular gifts both in Tatarstan and throughout Russia from year to year remain tableware, home textiles, body and hair care products, phones and smart watches.

According to the Lamoda press service, from the end of February to the beginning of March, accessories became one of the most popular gifts for women: demand for them increased by almost 50% compared to the same period last year. This includes business card holders and wallets, the demand for them increased by 6 and 3 times, respectively.



“In addition, users prefer to order jewelry as a gift: beads, chains and chokers showed a 2-fold increase. The trend towards popularisation of hairpins in the image also continues: the popularity of a set of hairpins has increased 3 times among Lamoda users," they told Realnoe Vremya.

Products from the “Home” section have become 4 times more likely to be chosen as a present on March 8: decorative dishes, shakers and fillers for the aroma diffuser are purchased. Also among the gifts — towels, jewelry stands, corkscrews and photo frames — with a growth of 3 times.

“The demand for cosmetics has increased by 30% compared to last year. Traditionally, sets show popularity before the holidays, and this year they have grown by 60%. The most popular sets are for skin care around the eyes, for hair and for body care," Lamoda noted.

Perfumed body sprays are popular in perfumery, the demand for which has increased 7 times, and perfume kits, which have grown 2 times. The “sculptor” became a hit among decorative cosmetics (the growth was 30 times), and among the care products — tonic and facial spray (an increase of 3 times).

Price of the holiday



“The average receipt of Tatarstan residents in the SberMegaMarket marketplace doubled by March 8. The purchase amount during the holiday period increased by 115% and in 2024 amounted to 2,872 rubles, the Sbermegamarket press service told Realnoe Vremya.

At Ozon, the peak of “purchases” of gifts by March 8 by men falls on the period 3 days before or the day after the holiday.

An intensive growth in Ozon sales in unit terms is in the categories of “Women's shoes” (by 93%) and “Jewelry” — by 67%, where the average receipt increased by 5% and 26%.

“Silver jewelry and sports shoes are in particular demand in these categories. The average check in the categories of Beauty and Health, Electronics, Home and Garden, compared with last year, increased by 10%, 2% and 20%, the Ozon press service said.

The KazanExpress press service noted that the average receipt for budget gifts is about 800 rubles.

“There are no significant changes compared to the previous year. . According to last year's data, sales in the run-up to March 8 increased by 20%, KazanExpress told.

“The average check has increased by 150% and amounted to 2,702 rubles," the press service of KazanExpress noted.

At Lamoda, the demand for accessories increased by almost 50% compared to the same period last year, and the average receipt was 4,800 rubles. Demand for goods in the “Home” section increased by 40%, and the average receipt amounted to 1,100 rubles.

The most expensive gifts on the eve of the holiday at Lamoda were a Philipp Plein bag for 229,600 rubles, Clive Christian perfume for 75,680 rubles, and a Dyson styler for 54,990 rubles.

