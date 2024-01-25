Million tonnes of snow in five days: bus lanes to be cleaned by the weekend in Kazan

41.300 tonnes of snow was removed from Kazan in a day

This winter the capital of Tatarstan has been covered with an anomalous amount of snow. Over a million tonne of precipitation was observed just in a week, the city administration said.



Firstly, today Kazan road workers have the task of cleaning roads that are used by public transport.

As a rule, Kazan in general used to have 650.000-900.000 tonnes of snow during the winter season. In the last days, vehicles removed 41.300 tonnes of snow.

554 km of roads used by public transport will be cleaned in Kazan by the weekend

According to the latest data, 760 road workers and 563 special machinery equipment are removing snow in Kazan. 554 km of roads used by public transport will be cleaned in Kazan by the weekend.



According to one of the foremen used in this work, the amount of work has tripled. He also said that this winter it takes a bus stop 2-3 hours to be cleaned, while earlier these workers managed to do this in an hour. One or two 15-20-tonne KAMAZ lorries were enough, now snow is removed by several 40-tonne lorries.



Road services are working intensively almost 24/7. They have to deal with the amount of snow that is usually observed during the entire season. The number of requests to clean Kazan courtyards is 20 times higher.



Also, there is a Buran campaign in Kazan. Over 700 road workers and 1.100 special machinery are involved in snow cleaning. Moreover, all major works are done at night and last till the morning not to increase road traffic.