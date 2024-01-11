Talia Minullina: ‘We will have to go for absentee consideration because there are a lot of projects’

Eight investment projects worth about 5 billion rubles have been approved at the Investment Council chaired by the rais of Tatarstan

Photo: taken by realnoevremya.ru from tatarstan.ru

Tatarstan is experiencing a boom in investors in thermal spa complexes. Projects for the construction of a relaxation zone in Naberezhnye Chelny from Evgeny Weiner and in Zelenodolsk from Timur Egorov with a total cost of 1.3 billion rubles were approved at the closing investment council meeting of Tatarstan in 2023. Tourist Kazan is at stake, promising bright prospects. The application for the construction of a “hot spring” in the historical centre of the capital is going to be considered this year after the completion of deal structuring, the head of the Investment Development Agency, Talia Minullina, said. In general, the trend has shifted towards domestic investors — they submitted 30% more applications than before.

Eight investors worth 4.8 billion rubles



Investment activity is gradually shifting from the industrial sector, considered an “eternal classic”, to the vast service sector. Seven of the eight private investors who announced this time decided to “skim the cream” from the growing demand for recreation and entertainment services and received permission from the Investment Council of the Republic of Tatarstan for the preferential development of land plots for development.

Yevgeny Weiner, a well-known developer in Naberezhnye Chelny, received the go-ahead for the construction of a sports club with a thermal complex and a hotel complex Kleversport-Hotel in the amount of 2 billion rubles, and Timur Egorov, the founder of MIR Group, — for the construction of a sports complex with spa services as part of the residential housing block Zelenaya Dolina in the Zelenodolsk district with a total cost 330 million rubles. Another 1.7 billion rubles will be spent on the construction of a shooting complex in Almetyevsk

“Today, eight investors submitted applications for a total amount of 4.8 billion rubles," Talia Minullina, the head of the TIDA, said at the end of the meeting. “Projects were considered in Zelenodolsk district, Verkhneuslonsky district, Naberezhnye Chelny. We considered with interest the project of a shooting club in Almetyevsk," she said, adding that 450 jobs are expected to be created.

The only one that stands out from the general “social palette” was the project of Plastikam PLC for the organisation of production of model sewage treatment plants and underground reservoirs in Naberezhnye Chelny worth 51.6 million rubles. The main purpose of the devices is multi-stage wastewater treatment. The rest is services, hotel, and roadside services.



Evgeny Weiner will try himself in federal Business Sprint

The largest spa complex in terms of cost as part of the sports club was announced by the Naberezhnye Chelny company Aqua Region, owned by local builder Evgeny Weiner. He has developed network of sports clubs in the country under the CLEVERSPORT brand for a long time, having built the first spa center on the terms of a public-private partnership in Naberezhnye Chelny a few years ago. Then the municipal authorities gave him a plot of land for free in exchange for a “social quota” to serve residents in need.

Apparently, this time Weiner went on “the second race” on PPP terms. Investments in a sports and entertainment club with a thermal complex approved are in the amount of 1.7 billion rubles. According to Talia Minullina, the republican authorities are entering into a project with a land plot to put forward the project for competition under the federal program Business Sprint.



In case of winning, the Naberezhnye Chelny CLEVERSPORT will have the opportunity to receive a federal subsidy for construction. The expected date of commissioning is 2029. Besides, Evgeny Weiner is going to build the Kleversport Hotel complex at his own expense.

Egorov lures with a low price

Timur Egorov, the founder and head of MIR Group, also defended two projects aimed at increasing the attractiveness of the residential housing block Zelenaya Dolina in Zelenodolsk district. Firstly, a sports and recreation complex with game sports, a fitness club with an outdoor pool, and gyms and transformer spaces for rent are going to appear inside it.

provided to realnoevremya.ru by the TIDA RT

The planned budget is 300 million rubles. Secondly, a sauna and spa complex for 30 million rubles is going to appear right next to it. These facilities will create 110 jobs in the city.



provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of the Zelenodolsk district of Tatarstan

“It is difficult to imagine life in today's world without sports and without visiting spa programs for women and bath procedures for men. These facilities will be in an affordable price segment so that every resident of our city has the opportunity to become a consumer of services," Egorov stressed.



provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of the Zelenodolsk district of Tatarstan

In conclusion, Talia Minullina summed up the results of attracting investments in 2023. “We have done a good job, we have hold more than 20 meetings, more than we planned. In 2024, we will have to go for absentee consideration, because there are a lot of projects. Investments in the republic are growing and, according to the results of 9 months of 2023, we note a 30 percent increase. In the current economic realities, this is a very good growth in private investment.”

