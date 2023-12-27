Highest tourist traffic in Kazan expected from 3 to 5 January

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

The biggest number of tourists who decided to visit the capital of Tatarstan during the New Year holidays chose to do this from 3 to 5 January 2024. Executive Director of the Association of Hotels of Kazan and the Republic of Tatarstan Alexandra Yushutina told Realnoe Vremya about this citing booking data.

According to her, the average occupancy rate of hotels during this period will be 86%. 81% of the rooms are book on the New Year’s Eve and during the first days of the year (from 30 December to 2 January), 51% of the rooms are booked for Christmas (from 6 to 8 January).

At the same time, tourists prefer to welcome 2024 in two- and five-star hotels. The occupancy rate in this type of accommodation from 30 December to 2 January is expected to be 93% and 87% respectively. Guests of Kazan prefer spending the holidays (from 3 to 5 January) in three- and five-star hotels — 92% and 91% respectively, while low-cost two-star hotels are again in the lead to celebrate Christmas — 85%.

realnoevremya.ru/Roman Khasayev (archive)

However, Yushutina says that other hoteliers won’t be left without guests. So 84% and 67% of rooms are booked in three- and four-star hotels from 30 December to 2 January, while the occupancy rate of two- and four-star hotels is due to reach 90% and 69% from 3 to 5 January and 54%, 35% and 53% in three-, four- and five-star hotels from 6 to 8 January.

“This is interim data. We will collect data after 8 January,” Yushutina specified.

A double room without breakfast during the New Year bread in two-star hotels will be 2.800 rubles a night on average, 6.736 rubles in three-star hotels, 14.460 rubles in four-star hotels, 17.417 rubles in five-star hotels.

Yushutina says that nowadays the association includes 70 hotels.

“Most of them are in Kazan, of course,” the executive director of the organisation added.

Tatarstan glamping site owners told Realnoe Vremya about a 100% occupancy rate on New Year’s Eve and the holidays.

It should be reminded that analysts of MTS Travel and Bronevik.com say that the capital of Tatarstan is in the top 3 Russian cities for the 2024 winter holidays giving way only to Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Last week, Chairman of the republic’s State Committee for Tourism Sergey Ivanov forecasted that over 160.000 tourists could visit Tatarstan during the New Year holidays.

realnoevremya.ru/Galiya Shakirova

In his opinion, a large number of guests is expected in Kazan, Sviyazhsk, Bolgar, Yelabuga, Chistopol and Tatar Santa’s residency, which will be open until 25 January. Tourists are also recommended visiting Tetyushi and Laishevo districts in Tatarstan.