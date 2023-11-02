Tatarstan receives by almost 70k fewer tourists this year

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

The tourist flow to Tatarstan has exceeded the mark of 3 million people. In January-September 2023, 3,118,639 travellers visited the republic, which is by 69,3 thousand, or 2,2% less than in the same period last year, Realnoe Vremya calculated, having studied Rosstat data.

Last year, the tourist flow to Tatarstan exceeded the mark of 3 million people also following the results of nine months. In January-September 2022, 3,187,952 citizens visited the republic.

During the first month of autumn, 272,180 people visited Tatarstan. This is almost 12,5 thousand fewer tourists than in September 2022.

In January-August 2023, 2,846,459 tourists visited Tatarstan. Compared to the same period last year, their number decreased by 1,96%, or 56,8 thousand people.

A decrease in the tourist flow in Tatarstan was also recorded in the first half of 2023. In January-June, 1,856,070 people visited the republic, which is by 2,8% less than in the same period of 2022.



The increase in tourist traffic relative to the corresponding period of last year in Tatarstan was observed in January-July 2023. In seven months, 2,376,920 tourists visited the republic — by 0,4% more than in the same period of 2022.