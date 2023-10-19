Kazan municipal parking service to be purchased Chinese Omoda cars with Ministry of Industry and Trade’s permit

Omoda S5 passenger cars for 8.8 million rubles will be purchased in Kazan, Realnoe Vremya found out.

The republic will buy a total of four cars, 2.2 million each. The cars shouldn’t be produced later than 2023 and have 5 eco-friendliness class. The transport must have an ABS, immobiliser, ERA-GLONASS GPS system, rear view camera and surround view system, cushions and safety curtains.

The car must have the option of choosing a driving mode, Bluetooth, hands-free, access to navigation, video files and the Internet on the smartphone.

Omoda cars belong to a new global series of China’s Chery brand following the popular line of Tiggo.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade permitted buying the industrial commodity from the foreign country. The permit is valid during 18 months from the day of its issue and applies to one purchase only.

It should be reminded that products of the Chinese automotive engineering started to actively fill the areas of car dealerships that became vacant after the exit of European brands. Eight official car dealerships from the Celestial Kingdom operate in Kazan now, and this is only the beginning.