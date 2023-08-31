4.4m rubles to be spent on the design of Lake Kaban’s floating fountain in Kazan

4.47 million rubles will be spent on engineering works and the design of project documentation for a new floating fountain at Lower Lake Kaban in Kazan, Realnoe Vremya found out.

The funding will be provided from Tatarstan’s budget. The works envisage the creation of a fountain draft that’s assessed at nearly 200,000 rubles. The object must have lighting.

The documentation includes a pumping station for drain water with a total pumping capacity of 100-500 cubic metres an hour, industrial television equipment in a ready building as well as an integrated unit to receive, process and store video information.

realnoevremya.ru/Anna Seytumerova (archive)

The works are required to finish until 1 December 2023.

It should be reminded the old fountain at Lake Kaban in Kazan was dismantled in September 2022 because of its emergency condition — pumps were out of operation due to critical frequency and the lighting was already off. The 13-tonne fountain was removed with the help of a crane.

Chairman of the Kazan Committee for Outdoor Improvement Igor Salyakhutdinov said a new modern musical fountain with lighting at Lower Lake Kaban in 2023 in January. The money for the design was already available.