Number of e-scooter parking areas to reduce in Kazan because of imposition of their borders on private land

09:00, 14.08.2023
Number of e-scooter parking areas to reduce in Kazan because of imposition of their borders on private land
Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Rent points located near the construction of Voznesenky Trakt road

As Realnoe Vremya found out, Kazan authorities are planning to change the location of e-scooter rent areas in the city. Their number will shrink from 1,575 to 1,565. The press service of the city administration explained that such a decision was made because the borders of some parking areas were on private land parcels as well as the construction of Voznesensky Trakt.

Before this year, Kazan had just 500 e-scooter rent points

It should be reminded that this spring, the city authorities, in contrast, expanded this list — the number of rent points rose from 500 to 1,575.

The e-scooter sharing season opened in the Tatarstan capital on 7 April. It began earlier than last year — e-scooters appeared in city streets only late April.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Whoosh considered the city needed over 2,000 parking areas

The press service of Whoosh told Realnoe Vremya as early as winter that for a fully-fledged operation of the transport model Kazan would need over 2,000 e-scooter parking areas. However, the city authorities offered them ten times less.

By the way, in late 2022, the service and the Executive Committee of the Tatarstan capital created a task force to make a plan and modernise the rules of e-scooter sharing in the city.

Maxim Kokunin
Tatarstan

Related articles