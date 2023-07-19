Costs of preventing offenses and crimes to increase in Kazan

As Realnoe Vremya found out, Kazan plans to increase spending on the prevention of offenses and crimes. The Executive Committee of the city has amended the resolution as of December 4, 2015. Despite that the costs of fighting crime will increase by tens of millions of rubles, the expected results from the implementation of the programme will remain at the level of 2021 — that was when it was last updated. Read the details in the material.

Costs for this year turned out to be by 40,16% higher



Financing of the programme is carried out at the expense of the funds from budgets of various levels, including city, and extra-budgetary sources. As mentioned above, it was developed at the end of 2015, its implementation began in 2016, and the programme was calculated until 2025. During this time, almost 1,5 billion rubles were spent on it:

in 2016 — 117,1 million rubles;

in 2017 — 191,1 million rubles;

in 2018 — 230 million rubles;

in 2019 — 248,9 million rubles;

in 2020 — 236,5 million rubles;

in 2021 — 198,9 million rubles;

in 2022 — 271,1 million rubles.

Initially, it was planned that from 2023 to 2025, 206,4 million rubles would be allocated annually for its implementation. However, according to the new document, the amount of funding will increase:



in 2023 — 289,3 million rubles;

in 2024 — 249,4 million rubles;

in 2025 — 257,1 million rubles.

Thus, the costs of carrying out various activities aimed at combating crime have been significantly increased. For example, the volume of expenditures this year turned out to be by 40,16% higher than planned, and 6,71% more than in the past (by 45,45% more than in 2021).

Activities and goals will remain the same

At the same time, despite all the increases in costs, the expected results from the implementation of this programme remained at the level of its latest update. Let us remind that adjustments to the document were made in 2021. Then the programme indicators were set in the following form:

The number of crimes committed per 100 thousand population:

in 2023 — 1990,5 units;

in 2024 — 1990,3 units;

in 2025 — 1990,1 units.

Increase in the number of crimes investigated:

in 2023 — 42,6%;

in 2024 — 42,7%;

in 2025 — 42,8%.

The proportion of crimes committed on the streets:

in 2023 — 22,3%;

in 2024 — 22,1%;

in 2025 — 22%.

Proportion of crimes committed in public places:

in 2023 — 49,5%;

in 2024 — 49,2%;

in 2025 — 48,9%.

Proportion of crimes committed by minors:



in 2023 — 3,4%;

in 2024 — 3,3%;

in 2025 — 3,2%.

The proportion of crimes committed by persons who have previously committed crimes in the total number of crimes investigated:

in 2023 — 54,5%;

in 2024 — 54,4%;

in 2025 — 54,3%.

The proportion of crimes committed while intoxicated:

in 2023 — 25,3%;

in 2024 — 25,1%;

in 2025 — 24,9%.

Such planned indicators remain to date, despite the increase in funding. Moreover, the list of measures has not changed: monitoring of persons released from prison; provision of institutions that assist people in alcohol intoxication; organisation of measures to curb illicit trafficking in alcoholic beverages; preventive measures to curb neglect; ensuring coverage of various forms of employment of minors; training for the unemployed; development of law enforcement movement schoolchildren; raids to check entrances; interaction of sports clubs with the leaders of fan movements and more.

Besides, within the framework of these events, it is planned to work out the issue of the maximum possible equipment of video surveillance systems for residential areas together with management companies and investors.

For 5 months of 2023, 23,3 thousand crimes were registered in Tatarstan



Let us remind that a total of 23,303 crimes were registered in Tatarstan for the period from January to May 2023. This is by 5,4% more than in the same period last year. In general, 160,415 criminal acts were detected in the Volga Federal District, which includes the republic, during the same time. Compared to January-May 2022, their number increased by 1,4%.

Based on the information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Realnoe Vremya publishes data on the situation with registered crimes in 14 regions of the Volga Federal District:

Tatarstan — 23,303 crimes (+5,4%);

Bashkiria — 21,287 crimes (+0,3%);

Samara Oblast — 19,091 crimes (-0,6%);

Perm Krai — 17,013 crimes (+2,2%);

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 16,237 crimes (-2,2%);

Saratov Oblast — 13,034 crimes (+3,1%)

Udmurtia — 10,300 crimes (+1,3%);

Orenburg Oblast — 9,098 crimes (-4,3%);

Kirov Oblast — 7,752 crimes (+3,7%);

Penza Oblast — 6,351 crimes (+18,6%);

Chuvashia — 5,357 crimes (+1,8%);

Ulyanovsk Oblast — 4,860 crimes (-7,2%);

Mari El — 3,400 crimes (+3%);

Mordovia — 3,332 crimes (-4,1%).

At the same time, 18,642 crimes were registered in Tatarstan in January-April 2023. Their number exceeded the indicator of the same period last year by 6,4%. At the same time, 23,225 crimes were registered in Kazan in 2022. This is by 1% more than in 2021.

