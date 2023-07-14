Rifkat Minnikhanov elected President of Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan

Rifkat Minnikhanov has been elected as the president of Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan. According to a source of Realnoe Vremya, his candidacy was unanimously supported by secret ballot. According to other sources, there was one vote against.



Сandidate of Doctor of Technical Sciences Rifkat Minnikhanov was nominated by Myakzyum Salakhov, who held the post of President of the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan until today.

Let us remind that Rifkat Minnikhanov was elected Academician of the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan at the end of June 2023. To date, he heads the Road Safety state institution.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Irina Plotnikova

Rifkat Minnikhanov was born on June 1, 1955 in the village of Novy Arysh in the Rybno-Slobodsky district of the TASSR.



Rifkat Minnikhanov got his education at the Kazan Higher Military Engineering School. In 1977-1982, he served as a member of the group of Soviet troops in Germany, in 1982-1989 — at the Kazan Higher Military Engineering School. From 1992 to 1997, he held the post of the deputy head of the State Motor Vehicle Inspectorate Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan, and then until 2016 he was the head of the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan — the chief state inspector of road safety in the republic.