Even more opportunities: production of aviation fuel with improved characteristics established at TAIF-NK

The first pilot batch of advanced jet fuel is already ready for shipment to consumers

Time to produce is less, low-temperature characteristics are higher, volumes are larger. TAIF-NK has established the production of improved RT jet fuel. How and thanks to what it was possible to achieve success, as well as about who the new jet fuel is intended for — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Up to minus 75°C



According to the requirements of GOST and the technical regulations of the Customs Union, the crystallisation temperature, or maintaining the necessary fluidity of jet aviation fuel, must be not higher than -60° C. The new RT from TAIF-NK JSC exceeds this indicator by a quarter and is -75°C.

“This ensures an uninterrupted supply of fuel to the aircraft engine in a wider temperature range and the possibility of its use in Arctic conditions. Also, high values of the density of the obtained fuel cause a high volumetric heat of combustion, which allows to reduce the specific fuel consumption and thereby increase the flight range of the aircraft," Alexey Taymanov, the chief technologist and head of the technical department of TAIF-NK JSC, told the journalist of Realnoe Vremya.

According to Alexey Taimanov, the new RT is a completely different fuel not only in terms of characteristics, but also in composition:



“If earlier fuel for jet engines of the RT brand was produced from hydrotreated straight-run kerosene fractions, then the new product is made from kerosene fractions obtained by hydrocracking of heavy residues (at the capacities of the HRCC — ed.). Without going into the subtleties of production, we can say that earlier the RT production process was multi-stage, and from the start of batch production to the release of products it took from 10 to 14 days. When working under the new technology, the production stage will be reduced almost twofold, which will affect the operating time of industrial batches of fuel for jet engines, which will be 5-6 days. It will also be possible to develop composite propellant produced by the Refinery and HRCC at the same time, which will eventually allow to produce more RT fuel.

The last phrase of the chief technologist of TAIF-NK emphasises: we are talking about a new aviation fuel in addition to the existing product line, as well as increased opportunities for the production of jet aviation fuel and that the former RT is also produced and will be produced. Consumers now just have a choice: to purchase jet fuel produced by the Refinery of TAIF-NK JSC — new RT with improved characteristics or a mixture of them.



“The old fuel formula is not leaving in history: it is about increasing the capacities of TAIF-NK in terms of the range and production volumes of aviation fuel, including new ones with improved characteristics," Ilnar Galeev, the deputy head of the production and technical department of the HRCC, confirmed to the journalist of Realnoe Vremya.



Always: responsible approach and constant monitoring

TAIF-NK does not seek to put all the cards on the table ahead of events. The creation of the first pilot batch of new jet fuel was preceded by large-scale and responsible work. Now, when all the stages of research, testing, and inspections are over, we can talk about success.

“The works on the production of pilot batches of RT fuel was carried out by specialists of the technical department of TAIF-NK JSC with the involvement of the State Research Institute of Civil Aviation FSUE (GosNII GA FSUE) and All-Russian Research Institute for Oil Refining JSC (VNII NP JSC). All stages of the production of pilot and industrial batches of RT brand jet fuel at TAIF-NK JSC are subject to mandatory control by Group 1 of the 694 military representation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation," Alexey Taymanov explained to Realnoe Vremya.



Today we can say with confidence: there is a new jet fuel. It surpasses its predecessor in its characteristics, and the company is ready to produce and ship it in the volumes necessary for consumers. The first pilot batch produced in March is awaiting shipment to the acquirer from day to day. This information was shared with Realnoe Vremya by the head of the Department for Commerce of TAIF-NK JSC, Askar Sulteev.

According to Sulteev, the novelty has aroused serious interest in the air transportation market:



“Our fuel could have been used in any climatic conditions of the Russian Federation before, but now there are even more opportunities. The new RT can be used even in the Arctic programmes, and in the Far Eastern programme, as well as on any domestic flights. We are absolutely confident in our fuel, and consumers trust us. Moreover, our fuel is well known in neighbouring countries. There, airports also choose the quality of TAIF-NK — they are consumers of our products," he stressed.

Continue progressing

One of the mottos of TAIF Group as a whole perfectly characterises the focus of the oil refining company on continuous development. This has been repeatedly told to Realnoe Vremya by Director General of TAIF-NK JSC Maxim Novikov.

“As far as I can remember, all our life we have been building something, achieving some results: either an increase in productivity, or the expansion of product range. Naturally, the entire basket of TAIF-NK products has always been of the highest quality. There were many stages of the company's development, but we always kept up with the times.

The new product is a new step in the evolution of the company's products basket.

By the way, RT is not the only type of aviation fuel for jet engines that TAIF-NK can produce. The company also offers ТС-1 and JET A-1 to the market. But it was RT that was the first in the line of aviation fuels mastered for industrial production. In 2009, the company received a certificate of conformity, the product successfully passed flight tests and was recommended by the Federal Air Transport Agency for use in civil aviation without restrictions. By the end of 2022, aviation fuel of the RT brand became a diploma winner of the federal quality contest 100 Best Goods of Russia. The high quality of TAIF-NK products is also confirmed by its consumers:



“I can say with confidence: there has not been a single complaint about the quality of our fuel. We have a multi-stage quality control not only of the final product, but also at all stages of its production," Askar Sulteev, the head of the Department for Commerce of TAIF-NK JSC, emphasised during s conversation with the journalist of Realnoe Vremya.

Now, with the introduction of the new technology, the capacities of TAIF-NK JSC for the production of aviation fuel for jet engines have reached a volume of 85 tonnes per hour. According to Alexey Taymanov, these volumes are enough to meet the current needs of the market.

