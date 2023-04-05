2024 BRICS Summit to be held in Kazan

The 2024 BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed such a decree.

“To determine Kazan as host city of the BRICS Summit in 2024,” reads the decree.

According to the document, there is going to be created an organising committee to prepare and provide Russia’s chairmanship at BRICS in 2024.

The Russian president’s aide Yury Ushakov was appointed as chair of the organising committee. He was tasked with approving the composition and a plan of key events during the month. The organising committee will have to present an approved concept of Russia’s chairmanship in the association.

2022 BRICS Summit. Photo: kremlin.ru

The government must fund the costs to prepare and provide Russia’s chairmanship at BRICS. The decree has been in force since its signing day, 3 April.

As head of the press service of the Tatarstan rais Liliya Galimova confirmed for Realnoe Vremya, the republic intends to fully follow the decision of the Russian president at top level.

The BRICS economic association includes Russia, China, Brazil, India and the RAS now. About 13 countries expressed their interest in joining it in 2023. The last BRICS Summit was in July 2022 in China — Vladimir Putin participated in it via teleconference. This year it will be held in the RAS in August.

The summit has been held in Russia just twice — in Yekaterinburg in June 2009 (without the RAS) and in Tatarstan’s neighbour Ufa in July 2015.