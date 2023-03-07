Migration growth in Tatarstan decreases, but remains the only one in Volga Federal District

Migration growth in Tatarstan has fallen by almost a fifth

According to the results of 2022, a migration increase of 9,478 people was registered in Tatarstan. Compared with the previous year, it decreased by 17%, or 2,010 persons, Realnoe Vremya calculated, having studied official statistics data.

Last year, people came to Tatarstan less often. In 2022, the number of arrivals in the republic is estimated at 88,568 people, which is almost by 8,2 thousand less than in 2021. Fewer people left. From January to December last year, 79,090 citizens left Tatarstan, which is by 6,2 thousand less than in 2021.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Marat Gayfullin

In terms of the number of both arrivals and departures, Tatarstan ranks 2nd among the regions of the Volga Federal District. The republic is inferior to neighbouring Bashkiria, where, despite higher indicators, a migration loss of 1,479 people was registered in 2022. For comparison, in January-December of the previous year, it was in the plus by 14,566 persons, which was the highest indicator in the Volga Federal District.



According to official statistics, 136,575 people arrived in Bashkiria last year, that is, one and a half times more than in Tatarstan. At the same time, compared to 2021, the number turned out to be by 11,1 thousand less.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov

The number of those who left Bashkiria by the end of 2022 is estimated at 138,054 people. This is by 4,9 thousand more than in the previous year.



Migration decline was recorded in 13 of the 14 regions of the Volga Federal District

Bashkiria is not the only region of the Volga Federal District where a migration decline was recorded by the results of 2022. The situation is similar in 12 other subjects of the Volga Federal District. The only region where migration growth is recorded is Tatarstan.

Saratov oblast showed the largest indicator of migration loss by the results of last year among the regions of the Volga Federal District — 8,093 people. This is almost twice as much as in 2021 (4,173 persons).

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

The minimum migration loss in 2022 was recorded in Kirov Oblast— 1,128 citizens. This is by 231 more people than in the previous year.



Of the 13 regions of the Volga Federal District in which migration was registered, almost half — six — were in the plus in 2021. In addition to Bashkiria, these are Mari El, Mordovia, Udmurtia, as well as Nizhny Novgorod and Samara regions.

Realnoe Vremya, based on Rosstat data, publishes a comparative situation on migration losses and gains for 2021 and 2022:

2022 2021 Bashkortostan -1479 +14566 Mari El -1142 +960 Mordovia -3583 +891 Tatarstan +9478 +11448 Udmurtia -1250 +58 Chuvashia -5091 -78 Perm Krai -5133 -3335 Kirov Oblast -1128 -1359 Nizhny Novgorod Oblast -3401 +4442 Orenburg Oblast -5076 -40 Penza Oblast -3451 -634 Samara Oblast -1984 +7733 Saratov Oblast -8093 -4173 Ulyanovsk Oblast -1827 -625

In general, in the Volga Federal District, the migration loss of the population by the end of 2022 amounted to 33,160 people. A year earlier, an increase of 29,854 people was registered.

The number of Russian regions in which migration growth was registered by the end of 2022 is minimal. In addition to Tatarstan, these are Moscow (+88 687), Moscow Oblast (+73 208), Leningrad Oblast (+31 260), Sevastopol (+12 484), Krasnodar Krai (+9 631), Novosibirsk Oblast (+8 242), Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (+8 023), Kaliningrad Oblast (+6,079), Saint Petersburg (+6,028), Tyumen Oblast (+5,061), Kaluga Oblast (+4,100), Ingushetia (+1,581), Adygea (+1,322), Krasnoyarsk Krai (+819), Ryazan Oblast (+768) and Karelia (+696), follows from Rosstat data.

