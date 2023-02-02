‘Nobody will work for 20k rubles’: shortage of livestock veterinarians in Tatarstan

The state veterinary service in Tatarstan in general is provided with staff, but there is a shortage of production veterinarians. Head of the Main Veterinarian Office of the republic’s Cabinet of Ministers Almaz Khisamutdinov said at the service’s meeting.

The staffing of veterinarians in Tatarstan is assessed at 80%. As Almaz Khisamutdinov explained, there is a lack of staff due to several problems.

“Firstly, directors of farms don’t provide sufficient conditions for young veterinarians. This refers to the salary, housing, transport. Of course, nobody will work for 20,000. The directors should keep this in mind,” the head of the Main Veterinarian Office of the republic’s Cabinet of Ministers claimed.



The second reason why there is a deficit of veterinarians is “exhausted public money to train young specialists doesn’t provide a due result,” claimed Almaz Khisamutdinov. He paid attention to the fact that they don’t work by trade after they graduate.

“We think that if their studies were funded by the state, they have to work by trade for at least three years after graduation,” said Almaz Khisamutdinov.

Also, he talked about swine flu and fever in Tatarstan. 11 swine flu outbreaks were detected in the republic in 2022.