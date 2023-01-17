Tatarstan holds leadership in birth rate in Volga region despite its fall

Birth rate in Tatarstan is 10,6% down in 11 months

33,511 birth rate certificates were issued in Tatarstan from January to November 2022 — the biggest number among all 11 Volga Federal District regions. However, despite such a success, there is no big reason for joy — compared to the same period last year, the birth rate in the republic decreased by 10,6%, the official statistics read.

A falling birth rate is a tendency that is characteristic of all Volga regions. The indicator of birth rate certificate issue is down in a more noticeable way only in three regions — Kirov Oblast (12,2%), Mari El (-11,5%) and Udmurtia (-11,2%).

The birth rate reduced in the Volga Federal District in general. In 11 months last year, 217,757 children were born, which is 9,6% less than in January-November 2021.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov

The lowest birth rate among the 14 Volga regions was registered in Mordovia. In 11 months of 2022, 4,321 babies were born — 10,1% less than during the same period last year.

In general the situation with the birth rate in the Volga Federal District regions in January-November 2022 is the following:

Tatarstan — 33,511 newborns (-10,6%); Bashkiria — 33,211 newborns (-8,1%); Samara — 22,908 newborns (-9,1%); Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 22,090 newborns (-8,1%); Perm Krai — 21,344 newborns (-7,1%); Orenburg Oblast — 14,874 newborns (-11,1%); Saratov Oblast — 15,108 newborns (-10,3%); Udmurtia — 11,695 newborns (-11,2%); Chuvashia — 9,181 newborns (-9,9%); Kirov Oblast — 8,295 newborns (-12,2%); Ulyanovsk Oblast — 8,260 newborns (-10,4%); Penza Oblast — 7,724 newborns (-10,3%); Mari El — 5,325 newborns (-11,5%); Mordovia — 4,321 newborns (-10,1%).



Birth rate in Tatarstan falling for 10 months in a row

November 2022 in Tatarstan became the tenth month in a row when there was registered a fall in the birth rate. January was the only month when it rose compared to the same period last year.

The smallest number of babies was born in April, 2,801. At the same time, the birth rate fall dynamics didn’t turn out the lowest that month — 14,9%. It was higher in May (-15,2%) and June (-15,4%).

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/ Maxim Platonov

The biggest number of birth certificates in Tatarstan in 11 months of 2022 were issued in September — 3,394. However, compared to the same month last year, their quantity slumped by almost a tenth.

3,021 babies were born in Tatarstan in November — 13% less than during the same month in 2021. In number of newborns during that month, neighbouring Bashkiria outperformed the republic — 3,051 babies were born there in late autumn. Realnoe Vremya has the birth rate statistics in Tatarstan in January-November 2022:

January — 2,875 (+1,4%); February — 2,820 (-2,2%); March — 3,210 (-15,2%); April —2,801 (-14,9%); May — 2,900 (-11,2%); June — 3,061 (-15,4%); July — 3,197 (-11,8%); August — 3,232 (-10,8%); September — 3,394 (-9,7%); October — 3,000 (-10%); November — 3,021 (-13%).