Rustam Minnikhanov: ‘Our task is to ensure the technological sovereignty of our country’

On December 7, the opening of the Tatarstan Machine-Building Forum took place at the Kazan Expo exhibition centre. The ceremony was attended by Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov and acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin. This is reported by the press service of the president.



“In Tatarstan, the industry is represented by the production of cars and trucks, special equipment, aircraft and helicopter construction, shipbuilding. The volume of shipments by machine-building enterprises has reached 800 billion rubles — this is a fifth of the total volume of shipped goods, works and services in the republic," Minnikhanov said.

He noted that now the republic is striving to reduce the share of raw materials industries through the development of high-tech industries, as well as the modernisation of the economy through innovation and investment.

“Our task is to ensure the technological sovereignty of the country. It is extremely important to focus on localisation of the manufactured product, search for new suppliers among domestic manufacturers. I am sure that the forum will contribute to the expansion of cooperation and trade, the exchange of ideas on the introduction of innovative technologies, the conclusion of new contracts," the head of the republic added.

realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

During the forum, its participants will discuss issues related to the development of scientific and technical potential, import substitution, as well as the development of their own technologies and infrastructure in the field of mechanical engineering.



“The potential of Donbass will be useful for the development of our Motherland. There is an opinion that Donbass is about coal and metallurgy. However, the engineering direction has always been one of the priorities for us. More than 70 enterprises that managed to be preserved in the current conditions, of course, will contribute to the development of the machine-building industry throughout Russia," Pushilin said, thanking the republic for the constant support of the DPR.

Seventy-four companies take part in the exhibition, including 27 manufacturers from Tatarstan and 10 from the Republic of Belarus.

Recently, the head of the republic met with representatives of the business community. Minnikhanov noted that he will always support businessmen.