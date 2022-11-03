Budget of Tatarstan receive 3.9bn rub of revenue from state property management

According to the results of 9 months of this year, the budget received more than 3 billion 806 million rubles from the use and sale of property and land plots owned by Tatarstan. This was announced by Minister of Land and Property Relations of the Republic of Tatarstan Fanil Agliullin.



According to him, the budget task was completed by 101,5%.

In addition, according to the results of 9 months, 3 billion 866 million rubles were received by local budgets. At the same time, there is a positive dynamics of non-renewable income receipts in relation to the previous year. The minister noted that the planned task this year exceeds last year's by 171 million, while its execution is 92% for 9 months.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

Let us remind that 924,5 billion rubles of taxes were collected in Tatarstan in three quarters. More than half of the amount is accounted for by the mineral extraction tax — 562,9 billion rubles. Income tax was received in the amount of 161,9 billion, and personal income tax — 77,3 billion.

