Realnoe Vremya’s analytics: rating of Russian regions in foreign trade

Russia’s FCS stopped publishing the foreign trade statistics mainly because of the aggravation of the political confrontation with Western countries.

Firstly, even though Europe is looking for alternative sources of oil and gas, it cannot do without Russian feedstock in the foreseeable future. Gas and oil prices for different countries significantly differ. The FCS doesn’t want to reveal the details what countries got Russian oil and gas, its amount and price.





Secondly, there is also sense in hiding what countries Russia is getting closer economically amid the sanctions and in what commodity groups from political opponents because the USA can press many countries.

Thirdly, with due processing, the information about what commodity imports have decreased and how much can detect vulnerabilities of the Russian economy.

I think that the statistics for 2022 will start to be published in the same volume and specification after key tasks of the special military operations are achieved and the Russian economy is adapted enough. By my estimate, this won’t happen earlier than in 6-12 months.

There is a chance not very detailed statistics will be published earlier, moreover, a significant part of supplies in the Trade Import and Export Classification will be classified. This was used in the past too: the commodity trade pattern between Russia, Iran and Syria has been classified since 2019. The total trade volume with these countries can be learned, but there is a pass code to know what commodities they are.

As for Tatarstan, 68% of the region’s exports in 2021 were represented by minerals (crude and refined oil). Rubber and rubber goods (10%) and polymers (5%) held a notable share too. If Tatarstan supplies oil mainly to Poland and the Netherlands, rubber is shipped to India, Poland, Turkey, China, and polymers are supplied to Belarus and Kazakhstan. There can be some growth in trade with India, China, Turkey and Belarus.

Germany, China and the USA provided about half of Tatarstan’s imports in 2021. The shares of Turkey and Italy were noticeable. Industrial equipment and vehicles are key products. This year the orientation to China and perhaps Turkey will intensify, the shares of Germany and USA will likely go down.

Statimex.ru forecasts that in 2021 Tatarstan will be able to keep exports, some rise is not ruled out because of oil price growth in mid-2022.

In 2021, Tatarstan exported goods for about a billion dollars a month, this is why the outlook for 2022 can be $12 billion. Poland and the Netherlands — main Tatarstan oil recipients — will unlikely be able to find another supplier during the year.

The situation with imports is a bit more complicated. Import market players of Russia estimate that imports for different products have fallen from 1,5 to 5 times since March.

The average imports of Tatarstan in 2021 were about $450 million. Germany is the leader in the biggest import groups (industrial equipment and transport) covering at least a third of supplies, other European countries and the USA are also among key suppliers. Therefore we can assume that imports decreased 2-3 times in March and later: about to $225-150 million. I would say Tatarstan will have some $2,5 billion in annual imports in 2021.