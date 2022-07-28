Motor fuel sales shrinking in Tatarstan

Liquid motor fuel sales are shrinking in Tatarstan. Head of the Office for Rational Use and Quality of Fuel and Energy Resources of the Republic of Tatarstan Robert Gilyaziyev told Realnoe Vremya about this during a live transmission.

3 million tonnes of liquid fuel were sold in 2019 before the pandemic. 1,65 million tonnes of liquid fuel were sold in 2020 and 2,43 million tonnes in 2020.

“2020 was such a year, a period of the acute pandemic. We called these reason because a number of enterprises reduced the amount of commodity output and individuals didn’t drive cars so much. 2021 wasn’t so strict, anyway there was a decline. Not the consequences of the pandemic but the transition of transport to compressed gas in our republic explains some fall,” Robert Gilyaziyev explained.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

He added that nowadays there are 37 stations selling this gas. Another 22 stations are planned to be built.

Petrol station owners should start thinking about optimising the number of stations, thinks Robert Gilyaziyev. Some petrol stations sell less than 1,000 litres of fuel a day. As little as 7,000 litres a day have to be sold for normal operation. Therefore many try to raise fuel prices to remain profitable.