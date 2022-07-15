A working group on development of tourism and roadside infrastructure of M12 Moscow-Kazan to appear

A working group on the development of tourism and roadside infrastructure of M12 has been created on the basis of Avtodor. This was told in the company.



The task of the working group is to develop a common marketing concept and legislative initiatives that will make travelling along the Moscow-Nizhny Novgorod-Kazan highway comfortable, informative and rich.

The working group included specialised structures from 15 regions, as well as subjects located “in the gravity zone” of the M12: Mordovia, Bashkiria, Ivanovo, Saratov, Sverdlovsk and Astrakhan regions. Besides, it is planned to attract large businesses to infrastructure development: Yandex, VEB.RF, MTS.

The state-owned company noted that this is a flagship project that in the future can become an effective resource for the integrated development of territories and a platform for the improvement and development of domestic tourism.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru (archive)

In early June, Avtodor reported that the first multifunctional gas station would appear on the M-12 Moscow-Kazan highway in the Moscow region. And two tourist sites will be created next to the M12 highway in the Sumerlinsky and Komsomolsky districts of Chuvashia. There will be guest houses, national attractions in the traditions of the Chuvash people, souvenir shops.



Let us remind that it is planned to open traffic along the main course of the M12 Moscow-Nizhny Novgorod-Kazan highway until the end of next year. The rest of the work — the construction of congresses and treatment facilities, landscaping of the adjacent territory — is planned to be completed in 2024. To date, work is being carried out ahead of schedule in some areas.