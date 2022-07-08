Retail trade turnover in Tatarstan for five months amounted to almost half a trillion rubles

Photo: Oleg Tikhonov (archive)

By to the results of January-May, retail trade turnover in Tatarstan amounted to 479,8 billion rubles. This is by 12,4% more than in the first five months of the previous year, Realnoe Vremya calculated on the basis of data from Tatarstan Statistics.

In comparable prices to the level of the same period in 2021, retail trade turnover in Tatarstan in January-May amounted to 97,8%, the Tatarstan State Statistics Service noted. In the first five months of last year, the figure was 420,5 billion rubles.

Food products, including beverages and tobacco products, accounted for 218 billion rubles in retail trade turnover in January-May 2022. This is by 16,7% more than in the same period last year.



Most of the retail trade turnover in January-May 2022 fell on non-food products — 261,8 billion rubles. Compared to the same month last year, this figure has increased by 8,8%.

By to the results of January-April 2022, retail trade turnover in Tatarstan was estimated at 381,7 billion rubles. Thus, in May it amounted to 98,1 billion.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

Let us remind that in 2021 the retail trade turnover in Tatarstan amounted to 1,086 trillion rubles. This is by 7,8% more than in 2020. Of this amount, 464,8 billion rubles fell on food, beverages and tobacco products, more than 621 billion rubles — on non-food products.

