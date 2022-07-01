Meteor 2020 on hydrofoils launched in Zelenodolsk

Photo: Luiza Ignatyeva

In the water area of the Zelenodolsk plant named after A.M. Gorky, the high-speed river vessel Meteor 2020 on hydrofoils was launched of the 03830 project.

Roman Lizalin, who rescued tourists from the sunken Bulgaria in 2011 on his motor ship Arabella, was appointed captain during the trial trips of the vessel, the company reported. He has experience in testing five new projects, including river-sea class vessels. Trial trips will be held on the Kama River in the Kama Estuary.

Minister of Transport and Road Facilities of Tatarstan Farit Khanifov, Deputy Governor of Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug Yugra Alexander Tirtoka, and CEO of Severrechflot JSC Ayrat Chumarin arrived at the ceremony.

According to Farit Khanifov, now it is the turn of the civil fleet and the renewal of the berthing infrastructure. The last vessel was built in 2004, and before that, 12-13 cruise ships were assembled at the shipyards, the head of the Ak Bars shipbuilding Corporation, Renat Mistakhov, drew attention.

“On this special day, we are launching the updated Meteor 2020. This is the unique vessel that meets all the requirements for quality, comfort and speed. We are confident that the Meteor launched today will faithfully serve our brothers in the Khanty-Mansiysk District. Thanks to the factory workers, designers and everyone who took part. Happy holidays to all, friends!” said the head of the Zelenodolsk district, Mikhail Afanasyev.

Currently, 38 vessels of various purposes are being assembled at the Zelenodolsk plant, said the director general of the enterprise, Alexander Filippov.

The initial production of Meteor 2020 was launched at the Zelenodolsk plant named after Gorky in early 2021. At that time, the company, part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation JSC, signed a contract with the river carrier Severrechflot JSC from Khanty-Mansiysk for the construction of two high-speed hydrofoil passenger vessels of Project 03830 Meteor 2020 with a total cost of 1,25 billion rubles. The leasing operator of the transaction was Mashpromleasing.

The vessels will be leased at a rate of 2,5%. Let us add that the capacity of the Meteor 2020 is 120-122 seats, the speed is up to 65 km/ h. In previous years, the plant produced up to 350 pieces of such vessels.

Meteor 2020 of the 03830 project was chosen as the main model for the construction of river vessels in the interests of the United Volga-Kama Shipping Company JSC. Farit Khanifov said that the vessel consists of 95% of domestic components, which gives the opportunity to build it serially.