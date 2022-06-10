Public catering turnover surpasses pre-pandemic numbers in Tatarstan

Photo: Maxim Platonov

Turnover rose after the cancellation of QR codes

The turnover of Tatarstan’s public catering in January-April 2022 reached almost 16 billion rubles. Compared to the same period last year, it rose by 10,1%, Realnoe Vremya has calculated based on the Tatarstan Statistics Service’s data.

According to the information of the service, in January-April 2021, the turnover of cafes, restaurants and bars in Tatarstan was assessed at nearly 14,37 billion rubles. In general it exceeded 46,5 billion last year.

The biggest number during the first four months was registered in March 2022 — it totalled almost 4,8 billion. This can be associated with the cancellation of QR codes in Tatarstan, which were required when going to public places, including cafes and restaurants since 22 November 2021. They stopped being used on 21 February, after that public catering establishments registered a rise in revenue.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

In February 2022, the turnover of Tatarstan public catering is assessed at more than 3,6 billion rubles. In January, it was a big bigger, 3,8 billion, which was obviously influenced by January holidays — tourists and Kazan citizens wanted to celebrate New Year’s eve and Christmas, often went to cafes and restaurants. In April, the turnover of public catering amounted to 4,2 billion.

Growth surpasses 10% compared to the pre-pandemic period

Turnover of Tatarstan public catering also rose compared to the pre-pandemic January-April 2019 when cafes and restaurants weren’t yet restricted by anti-COVID-19 requirements. The growth was 10,2%.

According to the Tatarstan Statistics Service, the turnover of cafes, restaurants and bars of the republic was evaluated at more than 14,35 billion rubles during the first months of 2019. The biggest result was registered in April — more than 3,7 billion.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

Logically, the biggest growth was registered compared to the pre-pandemic 2020 even though anti-COVID-19 restrictions in Tatarstan came into force only in late March. The turnover of cafes, restaurants and bars collapsed then. For instance, the indicator in April 2020 compared to the previous month fell almost 2,4 times — from 3,5 billion rubles to 1,46 billion.

During the first four months of 2020, the turnover of Tatarstan public catering was just 12,7 billion rubles. So in January-April this year it rose by 20,5%.

Cold May in 2022 spoiled restaurateurs’ life

One can only guess what turnover cafes, restaurants and bars of Tatarstan will have in May 2022. The cold weather is the culprit, it didn’t let patios of public catering establishments to open.

Executive Director of the Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Kazan Galina Sharafutdinov said that Kazan citizens didn’t want to go to cafes when it was cold in May, though about 90% of restaurants opened their patios on 30 April. According to her, the revenue of Kazan restaurants with summer patios decreased by 15% last month.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

As for May 2021, the turnover of Tatar public catering was over 3,7 billion rubles. Compared to the same period in 2020 (1,75 billion), it grew by 53,6%. Compared to May 2019 before the pandemic — 3,85 billion rubles — it turned out to be 1,8% lower.