Russian Defence Ministry: the US studied ways of transmitting diseases to humans through bats in Ukraine

Documents about this are going to be published soon

The Russian Ministry of Defence, continuing the topic of biological laboratories in Ukraine, reported that the United States had been implementing a secret project in the country for many years to study the ways of transmitting diseases to humans through bats. Wild birds were also studied as the carriers of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

“Simulteniously, the conditions under which the transfer processes can become uncontrollable, cause economic damage, and create food security risks were assessed," the Defence Ministry stressed

The corresponding package of documents about this and the result of its examination are going to be published soon, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced. Evidence will also be presented on the export of a large amount of human biomaterials from the territory of Ukraine to the UK and other European countries.

On March 6, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that the Kiev regime was urgently trying to cover the traces of a military biological programme funded by the US Department of Defence being implemented in Ukraine to prevent the disclosure of violations of the Article 1 of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention of the UN. According to the documents, experiments were conducted there with samples of bat coronavirus.

Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said that one of the tasks of the United States and its allies is to create the bioagents capable of selectively hitting various ethnic groups of the population. The documents available to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation confirm numerous cases of transfer of biological samples of citizens of Ukraine abroad.

Armed Forces of Russia destroyed storages with missiles for Tochka-U tactical complex

The Defence Ministry also reported on the progress of Russia's special operation in Ukraine. In total, over the past day, one Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 and one Mi-8, as well as 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 3 Bayraktar TB-2 vehicles, were shot down in the air by aviation and air defenсe means of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The operational-tactical, army and unmanned aircraft hit 46 military facilities of Ukraine — 11 anti-aircraft missile systems, including the S-300 division, one unit of the multiple launch rocket system, three command posts, one electronic warfare station, seven ammunition depots, and 18 places of military equipment concentration. In particular, storage facilities with missiles and ammunition, including missiles for Tochka-U tactical complex, were destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 181 Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters, 172 unmanned aerial vehicles, 170 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,379 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 133 multiple rocket launchers, 514 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,168 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.



