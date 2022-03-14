Peskov: at the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine Putin tasked the Defence Ministry to hold back on an assault of cities, including Kyiv

The end date of the special operation isn’t voiced

At the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin of Russia tasked the Defence Ministry to hold back on an immediate assault of significant settlements of Ukraine, including Kyiv. As his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, because insurgents’ weaponry was located directly in residential quarters.

“Military actions in densely populated districts will inevitably lead to big civilian casualties. And the operation was planned considering this circumstance,” he noted.

At the same time, Peskov hasn’t ruled out taking control over Ukrainian settlements.

“At the same time, the Ministry of Defence doesn’t rule out the possibility of taking control of big settlements, which are already encircled today except for those zones used for humanitarian evacuation, while ensuring the maximum security of the population,” Peskov indicated.

Photo: kremlin.ru

According to the press secretary, the end date of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine isn’t voiced. Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu recently claimed the Russian army would continue the military operation “unless the goals set were achieved.”

“The Russian Armed Forces are using the latest high precision weapons targeting only military and information infrastructure facilities. All plans of the Russian administration will be implemented fully within the terms that were approved in advance,” Peskov claimed.

“Everybody remembers the carpet-bombing of former Yugoslavia”

Top US and EU officials are pushing Russia into assaulting big Ukrainian cities, claimed Peskov. The objective is to hold the Russian Federation accountable for civilians’ deaths.

“We think such a stance is provocative. The American authorities’ pitiless style is worldwide known, they don’t place a value on civilians’ lives. Everybody remembers the carpet-bombing of former Yugoslavia, missile strikes on the centre of Belgrade, unjustified numerous victims in Middle Eastern countries, crimes that have been committed in Afghanistan in the last 20 years when hundreds of people were killed by one strike at weddings and in houses. This cruelty didn’t prevent America’s shameful escape from the country. We don’t need tips from such strategists,” the Russian president’s spokesman claimed.

The missile strike launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk as a result of which more than 20 civilians have died is an attack on the civilians, noted Peskov.

Photo: vk.com/dnr_online_su

Russia hasn’t requested help from other countries

Meanwhile, Peskov has claimed that Russia has the potential to carry out the operation in Ukraine, it hasn’t requested help from other countries. Perhaps, China is meant.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC has denied the information. It has claimed the messages saying Russia has requested military help from China to do the special operation in Ukraine is disinformation.

Realnoe Vremya is staying tuned for the events. Read the details in the online newspaper’s special report.