Incidence of coronavirus in Kazan decreasing, but of SARS — growing

Kazan City Healthcare Department is concerned about revaccination of the elderly

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The introduction of QR codes in public transport forced the last doubters to get vaccinated against coronavirus, thanks to which the Kazan authorities note the stabilisation of the situation. Now 71% of the adult population of the city are vaccinated with at least one component of the vaccine. However, if Covid-19 “defeated” seasonal acute respiratory infections last year, now the epidemic incidence has exceeded the long-term average and is 13,6%. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

190 “Covid-19" beds are being switched to routine ones

The situation with COVID-19 has barely stabilised, as the incidence of SARS is of concern. Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Tatarstan — head of the Kazan Healthcare Department Vladimir Zhavoronkov noted that the epidemic threshold of the incidence of SARS in Kazan has exceeded the average long-term indicators. For example, last week 8,959 cases of acute respiratory viral infections were registered, the epidemic threshold was exceeded by 13,6% — mainly due to the adult population. The growth rate amounted to 0,32%.

But there is already being a positive trend in the fight against coronavirus. Zhavoronkov said that today 190 beds in Kazan hospitals are being removed from the “Covid-19" classification, they are switching to the usual scheduled mode of operation. According to him, the incidence of coronavirus infection in the capital of Tatarstan is decreasing. Currently, 691,980 residents (71% of the adult population) have been vaccinated with at least one component of the vaccine, 590,675 people have been vaccinated with two components.

Vladimir Zhavoronkov noted that the epidemic threshold of the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections in Kazan has exceeded the average long-term indicators. Photo: kzn.ru

“Two disturbing segments in the vaccination process attract attention. The first is the insufficient number of vaccinated residents over the age of 60. Currently, 259,690 residents aged over 60 are registered in the city, of which 148,750 people have been vaccinated with the first component, which is 57,3%. 137,950 people have been fully vaccinated. We are concerned about the number of older residents of the city who received a full course of the vaccine more than 6 months ago. This category of citizens today, along with those who are not vaccinated at all, risks their own lives most of all. Only 2,720 people over the age of 60 have been re-vaccinated," the head of the City Healthcare Department said.



He urged them to get revaccinated in time, as this category of the population is at risk. Moreover, now a team has been created in each polyclinic to vaccinate disabled groups of the older population at home.

Doctors are also concerned about the rate of revaccination. Only 2,8%, or 27,050 people, got revaccinated, while the number of residents who were vaccinated more than six months ago is 110,280 people. Zhavoronkov reminded that the WHO recommended vaccination frequency, which makes it possible to exclude a severe form of illness and death, is once every six months.

As for vaccination of pregnant women, 7,623 women are registered, 955 women have been vaccinated. Zhavoronkov stressed that there are no problems with the provision of medicines for COVID-19 patients, the necessary drugs have been purchased at the expense of the federal and republican budgets, which are available in sufficient quantities.

Ilsur Metshin, the mayor of Kazan, expressed hope that the city will achieve collective immunity before the New Year. Photo: kzn.ru

“We will not defeat the virus with discussions”



The head of the City Healthcare Department reminded that now polyclinics can issue QR codes to those who are vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine. This work started last Friday. Over the past time, 5,230 medical exemptions have also been issued.

On Saturday, a two-millionth resident of Tatarstan was vaccinated in the City Polyclinic No. 18. It was a 78-year-old woman.

Ilsur Metshin, the mayor of Kazan, expressed hope that the city will achieve collective immunity before the New Year, and commented on the introduction of QR codes in public transport, calling the previous week “very stressful”.

“The main objective of the forum is to get acquainted and exchange experience between architectural and construction teams, presentation of the most significant projects and achievements," Ilsiyar Tukhvatullina said. Photo: kzn.ru

“It was hard for everyone: for those who could not enter a bus or the underground without the appropriate supporting documents, but it was no less difficult for drivers and conductors. On both sides — people, on both sides — emotions. You can discuss this decision of the republic's leadership as much as you like, but it is caused primarily by concern for the safety of people, their health, and until we achieve collective immunity, we will not defeat the virus with discussions," the mayor expressed his point of view.

