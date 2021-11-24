Main New Year Tree lighting ceremony in Kazan to cost 2,5 million and is expected on 25-26 December

Photo: Maxim Platonov

The programme includes Ded Moroz with Snow Maiden and an inclusive theatre performance

2,5 million rubles will be allocated from Kazan’s budget to open the main urban tree near Kazan Family Centre. As Realnoe Vremya found out, a 3,5-hour programme with hosts in Russian and Tatar, folk vocal band, animators, a folk ensemble, children’s vocal group, an instrumental orchestra, singers and bayanists await Kazan citizens.

Also, a New Year prologue with Ded Moroz (Slavic Santa Claus) and Snow Maiden, inclusive theatre performance are expected. A production group with the principal director, scriptwriter, choreographer of dance compositions, two programme directors and props designer will work on the festival. Controllers and administrators on the site of the event will be invited too — as few as 20 people 10 hours a day and as few as 3 people 15 hours a day one day during assembly and preparation works before the event. They will oversee the movement of spectators and participants, inform the audience about the necessity of following behavioural rules, control it, notify those responsible for accidents, violations of the public order and when spectators’ lives or health were harmed. The money will also be spent on the stage, its design, equipment for the event, photo and video.

In three weeks, the workers have built almost half of the frame and assembled lower branches. Photo: Diana Zhilenkova

Tree to open in late December

According to the terms of reference, the opening will last for a day — from 24 to 30 December. Realnoe Vremya’s correspondent was near Kazan Family Centre and was told by workers that the opening of the tree was approximately expected on 25-26 December. The newspaper has also sent the question to Kazan’s city administration but hasn’t yet received an answer.

The New Year Tree started to be erected near the Cup in early November when there was no snow. In three weeks, the workers have built almost half of the frame and assembled lower branches. There is no deadline yet.

According to the same tender, it isn’t planned to create an ice town this year — this information will be clarified.

1 / 12 Diana Zhilenkova

Neither the most expensive nor the cheapest opening

The opening of the New Year Tree this year is neither the most expensive nor the cheapest. The smallest amount, that’s to say, 1,4 million, was allocated for the opening near the Cup last year, during the pandemic. In 2021, a twice bigger sum will be spent on the event. A year ago, the tree was lit on 26 December, and the ice town started operating with it.

The priciest performance was organised in 2019. Then, the opening cost the budget 4 million. The event was expensive because the tender envisaged entertaining events during the week, while some performances had to be held in parks and squares.

However, the price didn’t usually top 3 million. In 2017, the event at Millennium Square cost 2,5 million, in 2018, it did 2,2 million but was near the Kazan Family Centre.