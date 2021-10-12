'The whole team was waiting for this trip': Neftekhimik 2008 visits the match of national teams of Russia and Slovakia

The pupils of the Youth Sports School of Neftekhimik FC attended the qualifying match of the 2022 World Cup between the national teams of Russia and Slovakia. The game took place in Kazan, at Ak Bars Arena stadium. The Neftekhimik 2008 team, the champion of the Championship of the Republic of Tatarstan in 2020, could see outstanding athletes with their own eyes, plunge into the unique atmosphere of big football. As part of the cooperation of TAIF Group with the Russian Football Union, it was decided to reward young football players for sporting achievements.

“We have been at a match of the Russian national team for the first time”

On 8 October, the Russian national football team held one of the most important games of the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle in Kazan. The opponent was the Slovakia's team. The match ended with a score of 1.0 in favour of Russia.

Among the 13,500 fans on the grandstand, there was the Nizhnekamsk team Neftekhimik 2008 of the Youth Sports School Neftekhimik FC. According to its coach, Igor Borisenkov, the young people have long dreamed of attending a match of the Russian national football team. Thanks to TAIF Group, which cooperates with the RFU, and personally to the president of Neftekhimik FC, Timur Shigabutdinov, the dream of young football players has come true.

“We were very happy when we found out that we were going to Kazan for the World Cup qualifying match. We've always wanted to see our national team. We learned by looking at them. I am a defender myself, I constantly follow the game of the defenders of the Russian national team. It was very interesting to see them live," Yaroslav Shulga, a pupil of Neftekhimik 2008, said without hiding his delight.



“The whole team is very happy. We have been at a match of the Russian national team for the first time. This is very exciting. My favourite player is Golovin. He's a midfielder, he plays in my position. I admire him," David Sukmanov said enthusiastically.

“The whole team was waiting for this trip. We also have a goal — today we are playing with Rubin. We hope to win," Kirill Abmaev announced the upcoming match in the framework of the Tatarstan Championship 2021.

“It is very useful for future professional development”

The coach of the team Neftekhimik 2008, Igor Borisenkov said that in 2020 his wards became champions of the Championship of the Republic of Tatarstan, this year the young people are also among the favourites.

“Last year our team we were the first at the Tatarstan Championship. This year we are still in the top three. We are very glad that we've attended the qualifying match. This trip will remain forever in the memory of the guys. Seeing the Russian national team firsthand, feeling the atmosphere of the holiday is worth a lot, it is very useful for future professional development," said Igor Borisenkov, the coach of the youth sports school of Neftekhimik FC.

By the way, this is not the first trip of the pupils of the youth sports school of Neftekhimik FC to the game of the Russian national team. In March 2021, Neftekhimik 2007 team attended the World Cup qualifying match between Russia and Slovenia, which took place in Sochi. Young football players show high sports results for the second year in a row. The team's successes were noted by the top management of Neftekhimik FC and were encouraged with tickets for the match.



“The pupils of the football club Neftekhimik visited the matches of the Russian national football team two times. We express our great gratitude to the management of TAIF Group, as well as to the president of the football club, Timur Albertovich Shigabutdinov. The children are very happy. Attending the matches of the Russian national team will serve as an excellent motivation for the guys," Director of Neftekhimik FC Valery Kalachev is sure.

Let us remind that in 2020 Nizhnekamsk Youth Sports School of Neftekhimik FC, like the Sports Olympic Reserve School of the Vakhitovsky district of Kazan, became the children's football centre. The corresponding status was assigned by the Russian Football Union. In total, teams of 11 ages are in the youth sports school of Neftekhimik FC.