TAIF-NK presents its projects at Oil. Gas. Petrochemistry international exhibition

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The 28th Oil. Gas. Petrochemistry international specialised exhibition, which is taking place during Tatarstan Gas and Petrochemical Forum, opened in Kazan. More than 150 companies from Russia and neighbouring and remote countries are participating in the exposition. TAIF-NK oil refinery is one of the permanent attendees. Read more in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Biggest event in Russia’s oil, gas and oil refining sector

Kazan traditionally became the centre of Tatarstan Gas and Petrochemical Forum, which is one of the biggest international events in the oil and gas sector of Russia. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov participated in the official opening ceremony.

“I sincerely welcome you at Tatarstan Gas and Petrochemical Forum. There will be a lot of interesting topics related to new challenges. I think the events organised during the forum will be useful and interesting for participants. I wish everybody fruitful work,” the Tatarstan president said.

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov participated in the official opening ceremony. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

Russian Vice Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Ivanov stressed that Tatarstan Gas and Petrochemical Forum had been gathering the biggest representatives of the Fuel and Energy Complex, mechanical engineering and science for many years.

“Topical issues of development of the oil, gas and chemical sectors, digitalisation, import substitution are discussed here. I believe the forum will be at the top level this year too,” he added.

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nogayev, in turn, congratulated residents of Tatarstan on Republic Day and expressed his hope for further closer cooperation. Honourable guests opened the even by pushing a symbolic button. After that, they started to look over accomplishments of the gas and petrochemical sector that were represented at the 28th Oil. Gas. Petrochemistry specialised exhibition.

The exhibition is considered one of the leading events of the sector in the Volga Federal District, to be in the top 3 largest regional oil and has exhibitions of Russia and is of special importance to developing the economy, technological infrastructure and technical re-equipment of enterprises of the Russian gas and petrochemical complex.

TAIF-NK JSC is traditionally one of the biggest participants in the exhibition.

The assortment of the company’s products includes 49 names. Diesel fuel and straight-run gasoline, car petrol, liquefied hydrocarbon gases, jet fuel and bitumen are among key products.

The assortment of the company’s products includes 49 names. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

TAIF-NK JSC recently declared a new product — Euro 6 diesel fuel with low sulphur content. Another type of product was shown at the exhibition — polymer-bitumen binder PBB-60. With the use of PBB in road construction, the durability of the road surface is 4-6 years longer, it has high flexibility, elasticity and is more resistant to thermal oxidation compared to road bitumen.

Polymer road coatings are more resistant to deformation, fissures and ruts from high traffic load. A section of the road Naberezhnye Chelny to Almetyevsk via Zainsk in Tukay District, Tatarstan, with bitumen 50/70 and PBB 60 made by TAIF-NK JSC laid in August 2016 can be put as an example. Nowadays the road is actively used and in a good state.

“Not only road companies of Tatarstan but also Kirov and Ulyanovsk Oblasts use the Nizhnekamsk bitumen to build quality roads. Foreign clients highly praise its quality too. Orders come from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Mexico and Bolivia. All the products are in high demand in Tatarstan, Russia and abroad. Demand for TAIF-NK products is high,” noted Ilshat Fattakhov, vice director general and commercial director at TAIF-NK JSC.

All the products are in high demand in Tatarstan, Russia and abroad. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The whole range of oil products manufactured by TAIF-NK JSC complies with world-class quality standards. The products have been repeatedly noted in prestigious republican and Russian competitions. So in 100 Best Products of Russia, RT brand jet fuel and viscous road bitumen 70/100 were praised.

Production of light oil products rose from 76% to 80,2%

Despite the unfolding negative situation in the world and Russian economy, TAIF-NK JSC not only continued operating but also increased the conversion rate and production of light oil products. The company decreased the production of heavy oil products by using them as feedstock in the Heavy Residues High Conversion Facility. Thanks to this, not only the structure of production output improved, but also new record numbers were reached. The production of light oil products rose from a previous 76% to 80,2%.

Such indicators were achieved due to the ongoing activity of the Heavy Residues High Conversion Facility in test mode. With further stable work of the facility, the output of light oil products will be over 90%.

Environmental safety is still one of the priorities for TAIF-NK. The enterprise continues implementing the project Clean Air designed to reduce the negative impact on the atmosphere.

An agreement to equip the source of emissions of polluting substances — the pipe of BA-201 furnace in Shop No. 3 of the oil refinery — with an automatic monitoring system for 34,3 million rubles was signed in 2021. Design and survey works began within this agreement to obtain an environmental permit. There was carried out a detailed qualitative and quantitative examination of sources of emissions at TAIF-NK JSC for the technical and economic feasibility of investments in the design and installation of systems automatically controlling emissions of polluting substances.

The activity of TAIF-NK JSC, one of the leading enterprises of the republic, is aimed to improve crude oil refining processes and produce high-quality oil products, which directly facilitates the implementation of development programmes of the gas and petrochemical complex of the republic in the republic’s Socio-Economic Development Strategy through 2020, performs tasks of laying the foundation for national competitiveness.



