‘We did a similar project in Tobolsk’: NIPIGAS representatives impressed with Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s ethylene facility

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

A delegation of the leading Russian centre for project management, supplies, logistics and construction NIPIGAS recently visited the construction site of the new olefin complex with a capacity of 600,000 tonnes at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. NIPIGAS representatives have already dealt with such projects and highly praised the organisation of works at the EP-600.

Non-stop equipment delivery

The construction is at height on the site of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC’s new plant EP-600 — underground networks are assembled, bitumen works go on, metal structures are erected, equipment, pipelines are installed. Gemont is making, painting pipe spools that will consequently be assembled into pipelines on the site. The construction of main buildings continue — it is equipment facilities, electrical substations, operator’s rooms. The flare, cooling towers are assembled.

The construction and assembly works are 20% over. The progress in pyrolysis furnaces is more perceptible — more than a third of the scheduled amount has finished: not only metal structures but also the inner lining are assembled. Preparations for steam drums to be placed in their permanent position have begun, then pipelines will start to be connected.

A quarter of the works on underground pipelines on the complex’s site has already ended

A quarter of the works on underground pipelines on the complex’s site has already ended. The staff of the contractor is installing equipment of the future Ethylene-600 plant.

“Equipment is delivered non-stop 24/7, we receive it, perform customs clearance and carry out an entrance inspection and then hand over for assembly. The project has 1,924 pieces of equipment in total, 1,000 have been delivered, 274 pieces have been assembled,” says Director of the complex Lenar Nagimullin.

The new complex will create more than 600 jobs. Engineers have already been hired. Later this year, field staff will be employed — operators, machinists, metalworkers. The main focus will be on the specialists who already work at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. However, the doors are also open for graduates of Nizhnekamsk educational establishments — they can join the EP-600 after an internship in the operating ethylene plant and obtaining basic skills.

The new complex will create more than 600 jobs. Engineers have already been hired

“We are the only in Russia to process such feedstock”

A delegation of the leading Russian centre for project management, supplies, logistics and construction NIPIGAS familiarised with the course of construction works.

The EP-600’s Director Lenar Nagimullin took them on an excursion and explained the nuances of the construction and assembly works that are done and the specifics of the unique project.

“We are the only in Russia to process such feedstock, straight-run petrol. We make ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene from it. The location in local treatment facilities, which allow treating industrial water and returning it to the process is the key peculiarity of the project. Also, a smokeless combustion flare and an incinerator to bury heavy residues will be used in the production. Such an organisation of the production will provide a significant economic benefit and minimise the harmful impact on the environment,” he noted. The guests from NIPIGAS have already deal with such projects and highly praised the organisation of works at the EP-600.

A delegation of the leading Russian centre for project management, supplies, logistics and construction NIPIGAS familiarised with the course of construction works

“It is an interesting project. We did a similar project in Tobolsk for 2 million tonnes. Here the capacity is 600,000. I think everything will be fine. Worldwide known companies are participating in the construction — Linde contractor and Gemont subcontractor. The plant will be built on time. Our research and development institute will help with all its competencies to have the project launched on time,” said Sergey Chekalin, executive director of NIPIGAS JSC.

The business trip of NIPIGAS stresses the significance of the project at Nizhnekamskneftekhim such visits allow providing a reliable foundation for the exchange of experience and information partnership, fix the positive reputation of Nizhnekamskneftekhim.