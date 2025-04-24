‘Who wouldn’t aspire to work at TAIF-NK? It is a prestigious, forward-looking enterprise!’

The oil refining industry’s stand became one of the most popular at the All-Russian Job Fair

Photo: Альберт Муклоков

The third All-Russian employment fair Russia Works. A Time of Opportunity has concluded in Tatarstan. Five hundred enterprises from across the republic offered job seekers more than 10,000 vacancies. One of the largest venues was Nizhnekamsk, home to a concentration of petrochemical and oil refining companies. As in previous years, the stand of TAIF-NK JSC attracted strong interest. The company is known for its substantial social benefits package, favourable working conditions, and competitive salaries. How are oil refiners competing for talented professionals? What vacancies and incentives are being offered? Realnoe Vremya takes a closer look.

Our trusted partner

The All-Russian Employment Fair ‘Russia Works. A Time of Opportunity’ brings together job seekers and employers from various industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to large corporations. In Nizhnekamsk, 22 employers presented 260 job openings, with the total number of available positions exceeding 3,800. A new feature of this year’s fair was the Festival of Professions.

Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“The Employment Fair is part of the national project Personnel. In addition to employers, both vocational schools and universities are participating. Today, there will be presentations of new professions. For example, the Transport Industry College will introduce a new training program for UAV operators. The Medical College will showcase the profession of paramedic-obstetrician and hold a first aid masterclass. The College specialising in training chefs and pastry chefs will demonstrate cake decoration techniques. The results of last year’s fairs show that, thanks to these events, hundreds of job seekers have found their dream jobs," Irina Gerasimenko, the director of the Nizhnekamsk Employment Centre, emphasised.

The uniqueness of the All-Russian Job Fair also lies in that every participant has the opportunity to ask employers any questions right here and now. Consultations with job seekers are held by representatives of key enterprises. According to Irina Gerasimenko, these companies play a pivotal role in reducing unemployment in the region. They offer competitive salaries, social benefits, and career growth opportunities. In this context, the director of the Employment Centre singled out TAIF-NK JSC, referring to it as “our trusted partner.”

Career at TAIF-NK JSC

At the job fair, the TAIF-NK JSC stand immediately attracted attention due to the large queue of job seekers. The company is looking for fitters for the repair of technological installations, instrument technicians, electricians for the repair and maintenance of electrical equipment, forklift drivers, tankers, truck drivers, dishwashers, and more.

At the job fair, the TAIF-NK JSC stand immediately attracted attention due to the large queue of job seekers. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“Unfortunately, the staffing shortage has also affected our company. We are in urgent need of process unit operators, fitters for the repair of technological equipment, and instrument technicians. We also require tankers, truck drivers, and cleaning staff for production facilities. Additionally, there are vacancies for engineering and technical personnel. We urgently need an engineer for the automated control system of technological processes. This profession is highly in demand. Unfortunately, many specialists in this field are leaving for the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, where their salaries reach 300,000–400,000 rubles. The competition for such specialists is intense," emphasises Galina Shimanskaya, the head of the Human Resources Department at TAIF-NK JSC.

The company notes that job fairs help alleviate the staffing shortage. Over the course of several hours, dozens of job seekers submit their resumes in the hope of finding employment. Among them is Gulnaz Gazizova, a young woman seeking a position as a nurse.

“I have a medical degree and extensive work experience, including in the intensive care unit and trauma surgery. I recently learned that the company is looking for medical staff. If necessary, I am willing to take courses to obtain certification," she said, her voice filled with hope.

The company notes that job fairs help alleviate the staffing shortage. Альберт Муклаков

The TAIF-NK JSC stand also attracted former bank employee Nailya Anisakharova. She plans to switch industries and is actively seeking vacancies at an oil refining company.

“Today, I spoke with representatives of TAIF-NK, who asked what position I would like to take. I am currently reviewing the available offers, taking photos of the QR codes so I can study them later and make an informed decision. I hope to find a position in one of the departments at TAIF-NK," she shared.

When asked by Realnoe Vremya why she chose TAIF-NK as a potential employer, Nailya responded with surprise: “Who wouldn't aspire to work at TAIF-NK? It's a prestigious, forward-looking company.”

Like a magnet, the TAIF-NK JSC stand attracted schoolchildren and students. The young people eagerly examined the products and types of raw materials displayed in glass vials. One of the curious visitors was ninth-grader Amir Mustafin from School No. 1. The young man plans to apply to the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining to become a process unit operator. This sought-after profession was recommended to him by his father.

Like a magnet, the TAIF-NK JSC stand attracted schoolchildren and students. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“My dad talked a lot about production and technological installations. It became interesting to me, so I decided to link my future with the oil refining industry," the young man confessed.

A decent salary and social guarantees

By the end of the job fair, a solid stack of job seekers' resumes had accumulated on the table in front of the HR department staff. However, this doesn’t mean that each of them will be hired by TAIF-NK JSC. An individual interview will be conducted with each potential employee. They will also need to provide the necessary diplomas and documents. The lucky ones who successfully pass the interview will be offered a decent salary and extensive career growth opportunities. An added bonus is the impressive social benefits package.

“We have developed a comprehensive collective agreement, which includes various payments such as financial assistance for marriage, the birth of a child, and support for parents of first-graders. The financial assistance allows parents to manage the funds as they see fit. We also support employees with children who have disabilities, providing payments on Children’s Protection Day. Every employee receives annual rewards for their birthday, Defender of the Fatherland Day (February 23), International Women’s Day (March 8), New Year, and their professional holiday — Chemist Day, which will be celebrated soon, in the third decade of May. In addition, all employees receive a year-end bonus and financial assistance for their vacation equivalent to their monthly salary," said Galina Shimanskaya.

The company has developed a comprehensive collective agreement, which includes various payments, notes Galina Shimanskaya, the head of the HR Department at TAIF-NK JSC. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

Inspiring a love for oil refining from school

To address the staffing shortage, TAIF-NK JSC has developed a comprehensive human resources policy. Employees of the company conduct career orientation activities among schoolchildren. Throughout the year, they invite high school students from grades 9 to 11 for tours. The children of the company's employees also visit the production facilities. The students familiarise themselves with industrial sites, learn about in-demand professions, and find out where they can receive the necessary education to become part of the TAIF-NK family in the future.

The Minister of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection of Tatarstan, Elvira Zaripova, has repeatedly emphasised the importance of excursions in choosing a future profession. In her opinion, they enhance the prestige of skilled trades and give children the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of petrochemicals and oil refining.

“Recently, the concept of 'industrial tourism' has been introduced, which involves not just excursions but the opportunity to learn how KAMAZ vehicles are assembled, what a conveyor is, how electricity is produced, and how, for example, oil is refined at TAIF-NK and what a large-scale production it is," noted Elvira Zaripova during an online conference at the Realnoe Vremya studio.

The Minister of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection of Tatarstan, Elvira Zaripova, has repeatedly emphasised the importance of excursions when choosing a future profession. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Moreover, TAIF-NK JSC is not limited to Nizhnekamsk. Starting this year, the company has been collaborating with educational institutions in Kamskie Polyany.

“We visited two local schools in the settlement, where we met with the children and their parents. This year, a branch of the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining is opening in Kamskie Polyany, offering two specialties: fitter for instrumentation and automation (KIPiA) and process operator, including a 'chemical analysis laboratory assistant' — an option for girls. We plan to work with these students from the first year, involving them in internships and later through a dual training program, which will ultimately lead to official employment," said Galina Shimanskaya.

Company representatives emphasise that meetings with schoolchildren and their parents help guide them toward making the right career choices. For many young people, the desire to work as couriers or taxi drivers fades. Today, the future belongs to skilled trades — professions that offer young specialists opportunities for growth and, if needed, the chance to master other in-demand fields.

Meetings with schoolchildren and their parents play a key role in helping them choose the right profession. предоставлено протокольным отделом АО «ТАИФ-НК»

The secrets of successful career guidance

Equally active career guidance efforts are being carried out with students of the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining. Its director, Aidar Faretditnov, notes that the company does not wait for graduates to come knocking — it identifies promising students while they are still studying. In their final years, students are offered internships through a dual training programme. This allows them to gain hands-on experience in real working conditions rather than relying solely on theoretical knowledge.

Director of the Lemaev College, Aidar Faretditnov, points out that the company selects promising students for employment while they are still in training. Дарья Редюкова

“What makes this training unique is that over 70% of students in their third and fourth years are already employed at major industrial enterprises. They gain knowledge, practical skills, and earn a salary on par with regular employees. As a result, by the time they defend their graduation thesis, students are already fully integrated into the workforce and receive official employment records. This helps prevent potential mistakes in career choice, as students understand early on whether the field they’ve chosen truly suits them," added the college director. Each year, dozens of students take advantage of this opportunity, including process operators, loading and unloading operators, chemical analysis lab technicians, electricians, and instrumentation specialists.

To help young people become better acquainted with their future colleagues, the company organises production site tours and offers opportunities to take part in corporate events. Students join employees in taking part in the Quiz, Please intellectual game, play bowling, compete in sports tournaments, and enjoy outdoor trips. Incidentally, this past weekend, the team from the Lemaev College participated in the latest stage of the extreme corporate relay Race of Heroes.

The power of education

Another key partner of TAIF-NK JSC is the Kazan National Research Technological University (KNRTU). Company representatives take part in open days and job fairs, inviting students to join their team. This year, students from the KNRTU visited the enterprise twice, getting a firsthand look at the scale of its operations.

This year, students from the KNRTU visited the company twice and witnessed the scale of its production facilities. предоставлено протокольным отделом АО «ТАИФ-НК»

This partnership with the KNRTU doesn’t end there. Several years ago, TAIF-NK JSC revived a programme that allows employees to pursue further education at the master’s level, while offering targeted admission opportunities for employees’ children.

“We can send employees with higher education to pursue a master’s degree, even if their original specialty doesn’t directly align with our industry. It’s possible to complete the programme in a relatively short time — just two years. Their education is fully funded. Currently, around 40 people are enrolled in master’s programmes, and four more students — children of our employees — are studying through targeted admission," explained Galina Shimanskaya.

Training, professional development, and retraining of personnel remain a top priority for TAIF-NK. To support this, the company has implemented a well-structured internal training system. At the company’s expense, employees can retrain for new professions such as machinist, laboratory technician, or mechanic. In addition, partnerships with universities enable staff to pursue higher education.

Focus on innovation in oil refining

The company is confident that in the near future TAIF-NK JSC will become a hub for young researchers. This autumn, it will open a dedicated Research and Development Centre (R&D Centre) focused on tackling challenges in the processing of heavy oil residues and developing cutting-edge technologies.

“Modern oil refining and petrochemistry are going through a period of rapid transformation and complex challenges. The share of heavy, hard-to-process crude is growing, and environmental regulations are becoming increasingly stringent. This compels us to continuously seek innovative approaches and technological solutions. For TAIF-NK, the launch of the Research and Development Centre is a natural continuation of a long-term innovation strategy — one that looks firmly toward the future of both the company and the industry as a whole," said Marat Idrisov, the deputy director general for strategic development and innovation.

TAIF-NK JSC will become a hub for young researchers. This autumn, the company will open its Research and Development Centre (R&D Centre). предоставлено протокольным отделом АО «ТАИФ-НК»

The R&D Centre will conduct tests and research in the field of deep processing of heavy oil residues using the company’s proprietary developments and unique technologies, which are actively being developed and implemented by TAIF. To date, employees have filed over 70 patent applications both in Russia and abroad. The raw material base will also be expanded, including the processing of mixed plastic waste, which is especially relevant from the perspective of environmental concerns and the development of a circular economy.

“Our R&D Centre will not only be a place of work but a centre of attraction for scientists, young professionals, and future employees eager to tackle complex and interesting challenges. We will provide excellent conditions for conducting scientific research, which could become part of candidates’ and even doctoral dissertations. In addition, the R&D Centre will actively use modern training complexes and simulators, enabling the high-level preparation of specialists to manage the most complex technological processes," said Marat Idrisov.

According to him, the goal of the R&D Centre is to create an environment where every employee can share their ideas and suggestions. The best ideas and their authors will receive support and rewards from management. At TAIF-NK, it is believed that this approach will unlock the creative and innovative potential of employees and engage them in solving the most critical production and scientific challenges.

R&D Centre will conduct tests in the field of deep processing of heavy oil residues using the company’s proprietary developments and unique technologies. предоставлено протокольным отделом АО «ТАИФ-НК»

“Working at the R&D Centre is a unique opportunity to become part of a team that is creating the technologies of the future. This is not just a job; it’s the chance to be at the forefront of science and technology, to shape new trends in oil refining and petrochemistry, and to make a real contribution to the ecological future of our planet. We are looking for talented and ambitious people who are ready not just to work, but to create the future for the benefit of humanity. If your ideas inspire you to take action, if you want to be part of a team that tackles the toughest challenges and shapes the future of technology, then the TAIF-NK R&D Centre is exactly the place where you can unlock your full potential. Innovation for the greater good — this is how we see our purpose. As Steve Jobs once said, ‘The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do," concluded Marat Idrisov.

Make way for the youth

Each young employee at the company is given an individual approach. To help young specialists quickly adapt to the enterprise, a special program has been implemented. These initiatives create a friendly atmosphere at work and help uncover talents. One way to showcase their skills is through the professional skills competition “Best in Profession” for young employees.

The main goal of the event is to enhance the professionalism and prestige of working professions in the oil refining industry. The competitions are held both within the company and at municipal and regional levels.

Each young employee at the company is given an individual approach. Артем Рябов

“To participate, we also involve KNN students, who compete in a separate category. For those who win prizes, we provide financial support. It is important that not only the employees who take the prize-winning places receive payments, but also their supervisors. In addition to financial support, participants gain new knowledge, experience, and the opportunity to increase their qualification level," emphasises Galina Shimanskaya.

TAIF-NK creates conditions for those who prefer an active lifestyle. Popular sports such as football, tennis, swimming, and skiing are extremely popular among employees, allowing them to not only maintain physical fitness but also enjoy the activities.

Advertisement for TAIF-NK. Артем Рябов

Great attention is paid to family events in nature, corporate tournaments, and intellectual games. Joint activities outside of working hours bring the team closer together, strengthen team unity, and create a positive atmosphere for achieving all the set goals.