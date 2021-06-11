‘Respect for the countries’ right to seal their fate unites Russia and Islamic countries’

“The opposition to the imposition of development models unite Russia and Islamic countries,” head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov welcomed participants in a meeting of Russia — Islamic World Strategic Vision Group with these words.

The presentation of a group chaired by Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov took place in Moscow, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Its attendees noted the “considerable contribution” the group created on President Vladimir Putin’s instructions made to establishing links between Russia and Muslim countries. Sergey Lavrov was going to participate in the meeting personally but did not manage, noted the minister’s special representative Konstantin Shuvalov who read his boss’s welcome speech.

“We highly appreciate your (Editor’s note: member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) efforts put into strengthening Russia’s relations with Islamic countries. Respect for the right of the countries and nations to seal their fate, without imposing any development models, unite Russia and OIC countries. This is why it is no surprise that Russia and Islamic countries closely cooperate,” Lavrov claimed.

According to the foreign minister, the development of relations of the Russian Federation with Muslim countries is widely supported in Russian society, “including the regions where a lot of people profess Islam”.

Photo: russia-islworld.ru

Sergey Lavrov: “Respect for the right of the countries and nations to seal their fate, without imposing any development models, unite Russia and OIC countries. This is why it is no surprise that Russia and Islamic countries closely cooperate”

“Today we need to advance the work, we all are tired of online contacts”

Rustam Minnikhanov sadly noted that members of Russia — Islamic World Strategic Vision Group had to meet in such a real format last time two years ago, last year, the meetings were online. The Tatarstan president sees the necessity of the Group itself because it helps Russia to get closer to Islamic countries “in the conditions of a forming polycentric world”.

“More than 10 big events were online in 2020. They were about greater humanitarian cooperation, reinforcement of family values, improvement of information flows. Moreover, 2020 was marked by the 15th jubilee of the partnership between Russia and the OIC. In 2021, despite the restrictions, an away meeting of our group in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for October. While Russia — Islamic World: KazanSummit 2021 will be hosted in Kazan from 28 to 30 July,” Minnikhanov said.

The Tatarstan president also mentioned the importance of the start of cooperation of Russia — Islamic World Group at interparliamentary level due to a number of events of the Russian Federation Council and the Parliamentary Union of the OIC. The next event here will be online — a Russia — Islamic World online conference devoted to interparliamentary changes will be on 15 June 2021, while parliamentary hearings with OIC member states are due to be this autumn.

At the same time, the Tatarstan president announced upcoming international events in Kazan for ambassadors of OIC countries: the 1,100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in Volga Bulgaria will be in 2022, a UNESCO Committee session will be in 2024, while the Special Olympics World Games will open in the republican capital at the beginning of the next year.

“Today we need to advance the work, we all are tired of online contacts,” Rustam Minnikhanov concluded.

Photo: tatarstan.ru

Rustam Minnikhanov: “Today we need to advance the work, we all are tired of online contacts”

World interfaith and intercultural dialogue conference in Petersburg

The first World Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue Conference whose preparation is at its height is also scheduled for next May in Saint Petersburg, said the Federation Council’s special representative Ilyas Umakhanov (he left the post of vice speaker of the Regions Chamber to supervise the preparation).

The UN General Assembly approved this conference as early as May 2018, while last September, the UN adopted a resolution on the place and date of the event. It will be next May in Saint Petersburg and should facilitate “international convergence of cultures”. The agenda includes a discussion of numerous issues. Umakhanov named “the reinforcement of traditional moral values” and “the fight against the distribution of all types of extremism and terrorism under the guise of religious slogans” among the key themes.

“It is important for us to confirm the adherence to cultural diversity,” he claimed.

Photo: tatarstan.ru

Taliya Minullina: Today we see that as many as 72 countries participate in it, which is already more than the number of OIC member states, which includes 57 countries”

At the end of the Group’s meeting, Taliya Minullina, head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, reminded the ambassadors about KazanSummit, which is to be in July, and noted the growing interest in it from different countries.

“We are already waiting for nine extraordinary ambassadors of foreign countries, they have confirmed they will be at our summit. Today we see that as many as 72 countries participate in it, which is already more than the number of OIC member states, which includes 57 countries. In other words, the site has already become interesting. I will also note that discussions of Islamic investments with our partners in the person of the UAE and Saudi Arabia will take place at the summit. Also, there will be a summit of Russian regions’ trade and industrial chambers and the chambers from OIC member states,” Minullina claimed.