Agrosila to build megafarm and cheese factory in Tatarstan for 2.8bn rub

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

“We expect to complete the construction this year”

This year, Agrosila JSC will invest about 5 billion rubles in the development. The plans include the construction of a plant for the production of semi-firm and brine-ripened cheeses worth about 1,3 billion rubles.

“We expect to complete the construction of the plant by the end of this year," Svetlana Barsukova, the director general of the holding, told reporters during a video conference on 16 March.

Besides, according to her, the company will build the megafarm Agrosila Aznakay, which will require investments of 1,5 billion rubles. Preliminary commissioning date is August 2022. The farm will keep 4,5 thousand heads of cattle. The approximate payback period of the object is 10-12 years.

Photo: Maksim Platonov

A food eco-line will be launched in Naberezhnye Chelny. Chelny-Broiler will be responsible for meat products, Agrosila-Moloko — for dairy products. More than 325 million rubles will be allocated for the implementation of the project.



Part of the funds, 430 million rubles, will be allocated for the reconstruction of the capacities of the Zainsky and Aktanyshsky grain receiving stations. The Zainsky sugar plant will update the equipment for about the same amount — 431 million rubles. Among the planned activities, there are the reconstruction of the drying department, the construction of a gas furnace and the purchase of necessary equipment.

“On the basis of Chelny-Broiler, there will begin the construction of a site for composting manure," said Barsukova. “In total, 680 million rubles are allocated for the work.”

Among other things, the holding will spend about 700 million rubles on the purchase of combines and other agricultural equipment.

“The successful 2020 year”

In addition to the investment plans, the company announced the results of its activities, confidently calling the year 2020 “successful, despite the difficulties that accompanied us”.

Svetlana Barsukova said that last year the total area of cultivated land was 254,000 hectares. The gross harvest of grain crops has increased by 15% compared to 2019 — to 530,000 tonnes. Sugar beet harvest is at the level of the previous year — 1,285 million tonnes. Poultry meat production is about 123,800 tonnes.



“Our revenue for 2020 is 46,5 billion rubles, which is 21% higher than in 2019," said the head of the holding. “At the same time, we are seeing a significant increase in production. For example, the production of milk and dairy products increased by 31%, sugar — by 12%, and poultry meat — by 1%.”

According to the speaker, the volume of export products has increased significantly since 2019. “We showed an increase of 314% in monetary terms and 58% in physical terms," Barsukova said. “This year, we plan to receive revenue in this area in excess of 1 billion rubles.”