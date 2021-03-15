Polymatiz’s 2020 results: rise in revenue and high productivity indicators

One of the largest non-woven fabric manufacturers in Russia has summed up its performance in 2020

Polymatiz JSC — a subsidiary of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, which is a part of TAIF Group — increased its revenue by 53%. The company managed to reach record high indicators thanks to the constant improvement of production, the gradual performance of republican tasks that were set as well as higher demand for products amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. During the pandemic, the resident of Alabuga Special Economic Zone manifoldly expanded the production of medical fabric used to make masks and protective clothes for health workers. Read in Realnoe Vremya’s report about the result of Polymatiz’s performance in 2020.

Revenue increased more than 1,5 times by the end of the year

One of the four largest producers of non-woven fabric in Russia Polymatiz JSC reached a significant growth of financial indicators in 2020. According to the company’s financial report, the total revenue from the sale of products and services rose by 53% compared to 2019. Moreover, the company’s net profit grew 12,4 times. This happened because the demand for the products amid the spread of the coronavirus infection increased. The product made by Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s subsidiary turned out to be the most sought-after in the market in terms of both quality and a wide range. During the pandemic, the enterprises put all effort to perform the tasks given by the republic’s administration: it increased the production of medical fabrics that are used to make masks, disposable surgical scrubs as well as protective suits.

The amount of taxes and duties paid to all budget levels in 2020 increased by 76% compared to 2019.

We can in general note that the Russian non-woven fabric market has grown by 34,4% in the last five years, reads BusinesStat’s Analysis of Non-Woven Fabric Market in Russia. In 2020, the sales of non-woven fabric reached 6,452 million square metres. An upsurge in domestic demand was seen both from the industrial and consumer segments.

In 2020, the production of non-woven fabric at Polymatiz JSC was stable. The production in the non-woven fabric market in 2020 augmented by 24% compared to 2019.

The product of Polymatiz possesses such quality characteristics that are important for the consumer when it comes to medical clothes as lightness, microbial penetration resistance, softness and durability.

All the products of Polymatiz JSC is certified and meets all state sanitary and epidemiological rules and norms. The costs on its environmentally friendly activity totalled 218,000 rubles. We should note that Polymatiz JSC has a low environmental impact. The company is a 3rd environmental impact category enterprise.

Fight with pandemic

The spread of the novel coronavirus infection, which quickly grew into the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lockdown that followed it literally shocked the whole world. The problem of a shortage of personal protective equipment, namely, medical masks, which arose from the beginning of the pandemic, was urgent.

The Tatarstan president and the management of TAIF Group offered a solution to the problem. Polymatiz JSC — a subsidiary of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, which is a part of TAIF Group — declared its readiness to multiply the production of the necessary fabric. The production of Polymatiz was completely repurposed to make medical non-woven fabric as soon as possible. The production amount of the fabric for medical goods rose from previous 5 tonnes a month by mid-April to 28 tonnes a day. By the way, around 500,000 disposable masks can be made of a tonne of non-woven fabric. The installed production capacity of Polymatiz JSC is 10,000 tonnes a year.

It became possible to expand the production capacity because the company repurposed all its equipment to make medical commodities. According to Director of Polymatiz JSC Radik Yarullin, the fabric didn’t accumulate in the warehouses and was immediately shipped to clients for a previous price.

“We aren’t trying to make money from the pandemic but keep to honestly do our job expanding production capacities of products that all Russia is needing. It is a principled stance of our company and the management of the Group in general: not to make money from the situation but put as much effort as possible to reduce the risk. Moreover, I will repeat that we were set a goal — to work directly with mask producers excluding intermediaries and speculators from the chain,” Radik Yarullin told Realnoe Vremya in an interview earlier.

However, the absence of equipment to make the masks themselves became a serious complication to providing the population with the deficient personal protective equipment. In early April, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC managed to buy a line to produce masks with the support of the Republic of Tatarstan. The equipment was delivered from China to Polymatiz JSC on 10 April. The assembly of the line began the next day, while 57,000 disposable masks were manufactured in test mode by 15 April.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s subsidiary managed to achieve high indicators thanks to engineers’ professional training too. Nowadays 143 jobs have been created in the enterprise.

“The management gave us a task in the beginning — to work to the full, therefore the medical and hygienic mask plant started to operate around the clock with two shifts. We are the first in the republic to do a complex of technical, toxicological and clinical trials and obtained authorisation from Russia’s health care watchdog confirming the quality of the masks that are produced,” Radik Yarullin noted.

The masks made by Polymatiz were, first of all, handed over to those who needed them the most — health workers, workers of law enforcement agencies, volunteers as well as employees of TAIF Group enterprises. When they managed to solve the problem of the shortage of protective equipment, Polymatiz JSC gradually started to make non-woven fabric for hygienic and construction purposes again, which was the main production previously.

Share of Polymatiz JSC in non-woven fabric market in Russia is 8,1%

Polymatiz JSC was founded in 2006 to implement an investment project designed to produce modern non-woven fabric — spunbond and meltblown. In 2007, the company obtained status as resident of Alabuga Special Economic Zone.

The enterprise officially opened and equipment with an installed capacity of 10,000 tonnes was launched in July 2009. Modern non-woven fabric has been made here since then. A quality management system in accordance with the state standard ISO 9001-2011 (ISO9001:2008) was introduced in the enterprise. In 2012, the production of Polyspan®Stroy vapour permeable membrane was put into operation, while the assortment of construction materials expanded in early 2014.

Nowadays the share of Polymatiz JSC in the Russian non-woven fabric market is 8,1%. The company’s product is represented both in Tatarstan and Russia. It is also exported to Europe and CIS countries. The assortment includes over 200 names of end products. Polymers manufactured in the Republic of Tatarstan by one of Russia and Europe’s largest chemical enterprise Nizhnekamskneftekhim are used to manufacture the products.

The products made by Polymatiz is used in several areas — construction, agriculture, cosmetology. The products are carefully controlled at every stage. The enterprise can also make fabrics with specific features (light-resistant, fire-resistant, waterproof, anti-static).

In 2021, Polymatiz JSC plans to keep the high non-woven fabric production indicators reached in 2020, which notably rose compared to previous years.

